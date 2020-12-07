Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions come into effect in 3 Ontario regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 6:32 am
Click to play video 'HKPRD Health Unit moving into Yellow Zone' HKPRD Health Unit moving into Yellow Zone
WATCH ABOVE: The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit is moving into the Yellow Protect Zone as of Monday. It is one of the last health units in southern Ontario to leave the Green Prevent Zone. Tricia Mason tells us what this means for the area moving forward.

TORONTO — Tighter public health restrictions come into effect in three Ontario regions today in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay will move into the “orange” zone of the province’s colour-coded, tiered pandemic response plan.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit moves to the “yellow” category.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario moves 3 regions into stricter COVID-19 zones

The change to orange includes restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes and beefed up testing in the facilities.

The change to yellow includes limiting events and social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, while organized public events are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures will remain in place for at least 28 days.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario CoronavirusCOVID-19 RestrictionsThunder BayHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitYellow ZoneOrange Zonemiddlesex london
Flyers
More weekly flyers