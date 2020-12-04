Menu

Health

COVID-19: Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge health district shifting to yellow zone

By Greg Davis Global News
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is shifting to yellow zone — protect under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.
The Canadian Press file

New COVID-19 restrictions are coming into effect in Haliburton County, Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes, as the region shifts from “green” to “yellow” under Ontario’s pandemic response framework.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says the shift will take effect on 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7. The health unit was one of two in southern Ontario which was green when the province rolled out the framework. The province has ordered the shift to yellow, the health unit reports, which will remain in effect for 28 days.

Moving into the “orange” zone are the Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay areas.

Read more: 4 confirmed COVID-19 staff cases at Tim Hortons restaurant in Colborne, Ont.

