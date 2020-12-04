Menu

Health

Ontario moves 3 regions into stricter COVID-19 zones

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2020 1:11 pm
Ontario continues to see high COVID-19 cases, despite a lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario continues to see high COVID-19 cases, despite a lockdown.

TORONTO —  The Ontario government is tightening restrictions on three more regions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moving into the “orange” zone are the Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay areas.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit moves to the “yellow” category of the province’s COVID-19 restriction system.

The new designations kick in on Monday.

Read more: COVID-19: Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge health district shifting to yellow zone

The change to orange includes restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes and beefed up testing in the facilities.

The measures will be in place for at least 28 days.

“Over the last seven days, we have seen the trends in key public health indicators continue to go in the wrong direction in these three regions,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“By taking proactive action and moving these regions to a higher level in the framework, we are helping them to reduce transmission in the community and avoid broader closures.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
