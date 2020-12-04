Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at Juravinski Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 42 new cases tied to the coronavirus on Friday, as well as an outbreak at a unit in the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre (JHCC).

Public health says two workers and a patient tested positive for COVID-19 at the E3 medicine unit which deals with patients who have serious medical conditions such as diabetes, acute coronary syndromes, arrhythmias, heart failure, pneumonia, and others including asthma and stroke.

The infected staff members are now at home self-isolating and those who spent prolonged periods of time on the unit are currently being tested, according to hospital officials.

Patient care is continuing.

There are 23 active outbreaks in the city involving a total of 389 people as of Dec. 4 at:

Story continues below advertisement

Seven long-term care (LTC) homes — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Grace Villa, Idlewyld Manor, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower)

Two retirement homes — First Place Hamilton and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Six workplaces — Golden Auto Service, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Red Hill Orthodontics, 3 for 1 Glasses and Universal Precision Technology

Two schools – Adelaide Hoodless Elementary and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School

There are also outbreaks at six other locations including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., Hatts Off Girls’ Country Home, La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities, and a unit of the Juravinski Hospital.

Read more: Outbreak declared at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton

The largest reported outbreaks involve Hamilton Continuing Care who have had 53 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 since starting Nov. 1, St. Joeseph’s Villa with 40 since starting Nov. 20 and Grace Villa which has 62 cases with its outbreak beginning on Nov. 25, according to the city.

The outbreak at the Alexander Place LTC was declared over on Dec. 3 after 13 days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton shrunk from 561 on Thursday to 537 on Friday.

The city has had 605 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has seen 3,402 total cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-seven people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Halton Region reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, one death at LTC

Halton region reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Public health says there are 794 active cases as of Dec. 4, with Milton accounting for 336 and Burlington accounting for 160 cases.

The region’s latest death comes from the Post Inn Village long-term care home in Oakville. The death is the only one the home has recorded since an outbreak was declared on Nov. 13.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s current outbreaks have accounted for 27 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been 67 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton.

Halton has 21 outbreaks including 10 institutional outbreaks at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Wellington Park Care in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), two retirement homes (Chartwell Lakeshore as well as Sunrise in Burlington), and one hospital (acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has one active school outbreak at Iroquois Ridge High.

Outbreaks at the Amica Georgetown retirement home and Alfajrul Bassem Academy elementary school were declared over on Thursday.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is at 49.7 per day.

There have been 3,923 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the region.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Niagara public health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two deaths connected to the virus. The region now has 87 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

There are 204 active cases with Niagara’s average number of cases over the last seven days at 16.4 per day.

Niagara has 18 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

Read more: Ontario hospitals grapple with capacity issues as coronavirus cases rise

There are seven institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and five long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

The region has had 2,232 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case, new outbreak at LTC

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday. The region has had 666 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

The region now has two institutional outbreaks as of Friday following the discovery of four cases in staff at the Grandview Lodge LTC in Dunnville.

The other outbreak is at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

No residents at either facility have tested positive.

There are 40 active cases as of Dec. 4.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is two per day.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Brant County reports seven new COVID-19 cases, two new outbreaks

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two new institutional outbreaks.

The new outbreaks are at the Oneida Drive group home in Brantford and the Penmarvian retirement home in Paris. Both facilities are reporting a single case among staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

Brant County now has 12 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at one retirement home (Penmarvian retirement home), one long-term care home (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford), a group home (Peace Haven) and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor was declared over after 34 days.

An outbreak at the surgical inpatient unit in Brantford General hospital was declared over after eight days.

The region now has 538 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 64 active cases as of Dec. 4 with eight people receiving hospital care.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.