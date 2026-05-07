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Politics

Quebec psychiatrists group supports bill on forced hospitalizations for mentally ill

By Thomas Laberge The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2026 11:46 am
1 min read
Quebec’s Health Minister, Sonia Bélanger, responds to the opposition during Question Time at the Quebec National Assembly on Wednesday 6 May 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec’s Health Minister, Sonia Bélanger, responds to the opposition during Question Time at the Quebec National Assembly on Wednesday 6 May 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
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The association of Quebec’s psychiatrists says it supports a bill that would make it easier to forcibly hospitalize someone in a mental health crisis.

Existing law permits authorities to treat someone against them only if their mental state poses a “grave and immediate danger” to themselves or others.

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The bill would instead allow authorities to forcibly hospitalize people whose mental state presents a “situation where there is a danger” to themselves or others.

Claire Gamache, president of L’Association des marchés psychiatrists du Québec, says the change is needed because many people experiencing mental illness are not aware of their condition, making clinical intervention difficult.

She told a legislative committee that intervening at an early stage with compassion and empathy can help patients accept that the treatment will improve their lives.

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Health Minister Sonia Bélanger tabled the bill in March and hopes it can be adopted by the end of the legislative session in June.

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