Coronavirus: 1 death, 25 new cases as London-Middlesex moves to orange in restrictions framework

One additional death has been reported and 25 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Friday.

It marks the fifth day in a row that the region has recorded at least one COVID-19-related death. It’s also the first day this week that fewer than 30 cases have been reported.

The news comes as the province announced that London and Middlesex will be among the regions shifting to the orange-restrict level of its colour-coded COVID-19 Response Framework effective Monday.

The region has been in the less-restrictive yellow-protect level since Nov. 16, but a recent surge in cases, driven in part by a large and deadly outbreak at University Hospital, has led to London-Middlesex pushing past the orange-restrict threshold.

The region’s total case tally now stands at 1,759, of which 1,431 people have recovered — 17 more than the day before — and 75 have died.

According to the health unit, the death involved a woman in her 80s and was linked to a severe outbreak at University Hospital which has killed 12 and infected more than 110.

Two deaths reported Thursday, three of four deaths reported Wednesday and two deaths reported Tuesday were linked to the outbreak.

Of the 25 cases reported Friday, 24 are from London, while one is from Lucan Biddulph, health unit figures show.

Like previous days, they run the gamut of age brackets that are tracked by the health unit.

Three are aged 19 and under; five are in their 20s; three each are in their 30s, 40s and 50s; two are in their 60s; five are in their 70s; and one is aged 80-plus.

Sixteen have their exposure source listed as “outbreak,” while five are listed as being exposed through close contact and one through travel. Three have no known link.

It’s not clear how many cases may be tied directly to the University Hospital outbreak. Health officials have stressed that due to the fluid nature of the outbreak, and lags in case followup and reporting, they’re unable to accurately report a complete and thorough daily breakdown of UH-related cases, in particular, as some reported cases may not be confirmed as UH-related until days later.

At least 180 cases have been added to the health unit’s dashboard since Monday, more than were reported during each of the months of May, June, July, August and September.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 30.57 as of Friday, up slightly from 29.85 the day before. The 14-day average stands at 22.85, slightly down from the 23.21 on Thursday.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate was 1.6 per cent as of the week of Nov. 22, the most recent figures available.

Coupled with the growing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported at London Health Sciences Centre over the last week, the region has met multiple indicators as outlined by the province for the orange-restrict level.

Limits on indoor and outdoor public events and social gatherings remain unchanged from the yellow-protect level, the framework shows.

A move to orange-restrict will largely mean increased restrictions for restaurants, bars, sports and recreational fitness facilities, meeting and event spaces, retail and other businesses.

For example, under orange-restrict, food and drink establishments can seat a maximum of 50 people indoors, with a limit of four seated together, down from six.

In addition, they must close at 10 p.m. (compared to midnight under yellow-protect) and can only serve alcohol between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. (compared to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.).

Strip clubs must be closed unless they’re operating as a bar or restaurant, according to the framework.

A measure that impacts all businesses will be the requirement to screen patrons in accordance with instructions issued by the medical officer of health.

Further details on what restrictions a move to orange-restrict brings can be found in the framework document.

According to the health unit, 1,634 cases have been reported in London since the pandemic began, while 38 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 35 in Middlesex Centre and 31 in Thames Centre.

Lucan Biddulph has seen 10, North Middlesex eight, Southwest Middlesex two and Newbury one.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre reported Friday that 49 patients with COVID-19 were in its care, an increase of 46 from the day before.

In addition, six patients were in critical care/intensive care, the organization said.

Meanwhile, current staff infections remain unchanged from the day before at 45, according to LHSC. A large percentage are due to a large and deadly outbreak at University Hospital.

Friday marks the largest number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of LHSC at any given time during the pandemic.

As was the case on Thursday, St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported that no COVID-19 patients were in its care as of Friday.

The organization said three staff cases had been reported since Nov. 4.

According to the health unit, at least 191 people have been admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus during the pandemic, including 41 who have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

An outbreak at Parkwood Institute’s Main Building has been declared over, the health unit says.

The outbreak was declared Nov. 20 in the facility’s 2 Perth area and was considered over as of Thursday. It was linked to at least one case.

A large and deadly outbreak at University Hospital, however, remains active, with at least 12 deaths and more than 110 cases tied to it.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Thursday that the outbreak’s total case tally numbered 124, split evenly between patients and staff. LHSC, however, said Friday that the outbreak’s total case tally numbered 112, with 64 involving patients and 48 staff. Why a discrepancy exists is not clear.

The health unit has also determined the outbreak has been tied to “dozens of cases” in the broader community.

The outbreak first originated in 4IP General Medicine on Nov. 10 and has grown to encompass a total of six units at the hospital. It’s the largest outbreak to be reported in the region, by far.

Since March, the region has seen at least 54 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 40 at local seniors’ facilities.

Among the units impacted at the hospital are 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant Unit and 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery, which were declared Nov. 27, and 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine, which were all declared on Nov. 24.

The hospital was also the scene of a separate, smaller outbreak in 9IP Orthopedics that was declared Nov. 11. That outbreak, linked to six cases, is no longer active.

To combat the spread of the virus, LHSC has enacted several significant measures, including postponing all non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries at the hospital, and reducing ambulatory or outpatient activity to only urgent and emergent appointments, procedures and diagnostic services.

In addition, both University and Victoria hospitals are now testing all patients admitted for COVID-19, and are limiting the movement of staff and physicians between units and hospitals.

Speaking Thursday during a media briefing, the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie, said the health unit’s investigation had found breaches among staff when it came to the implementation of personal protective equipment (PPE) and physical distancing protocols.

“Most staff were certainly respecting the rules, but we did have some situations where staff were not, in terms of masking and physical distancing,” he said.

“There were some things where, as we walked through (UH), we did find places where some space adjustments could help to encourage the sort of distancing that we need — charting rooms or teaching rooms or other spaces that had a lot of chairs in them, which would suggest that it’s safe for that number of people to gather.”

As part of its measures announced last week, LHSC said it would open additional break rooms to ensure social distancing among staff.

Mackie said LHSC had implemented strong compliance assessment and auditing functions to make sure that measures were being followed.

Speaking to the media on Friday, LHSC CEO Dr. Paul Woods said an internal investigation had found no evidence that a rumoured potluck or potlucks had been held at the hospital by staff.

“We have thoroughly investigated this claim, and there was no potluck contributed to the outbreaks at University Hospital,” he said. “That being said, we agree with the health unit findings that there were breaches in PPE use during breaks and physical distancing was not always maintained.

“I want to emphasize that I’m not assigning blame. Our staff and physicians have been vigilant and dedicated in their provision of safe patient care since day one of this pandemic. But we are human, we are fallible and we are tired. While regrettable, I can say with certainty there was never a breach intended to cause harm.”

LHSC, he said, continues to work with the health unit to implement the measures announced last week to curb further transmission of the virus.

During the same briefing, Dr. Michael Payne, LHSC’s medical director of infection prevention and control, said the organization had identified many potential contributors to the spread of the outbreak, but noted that outbreaks are multifactorial in nature when it came to pinpointing a specific source.

“Every outbreak has multiple causes, and this one is no different,” he said.

Schools

The number of school cases in London and Middlesex has grown by two after the Thames Valley District School Board reported cases late Thursday.

One case was reported at Central Secondary School, while the other was reported at Westminster Secondary School, according to the school board.

Both schools remain open and buses are continuing to operate, the school board says.

The cases are among at least six active school cases in the region. Elsewhere:

One student case is active at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School.

Two student cases are active at St. Marguerite d’Youville School. A class outbreak has since been declared by the health unit.

One student case is active at Stoney Creek Public School involving one student.

Since the start of the school year, the London and Middlesex region has recorded at least 51 school-linked cases.

Elsewhere, two student residence outbreaks at Perth Hall and Saugeen-Maitland Hall at Western University remain active as of Friday. Health officials say they expect the outbreaks to be declared over soon.

Recent resolved school cases by date they were reported on: Nov. 13 at Académie de la Tamise involving one staff member.

Nov. 14 at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School involving one student.

Nov. 19 at Saunders Secondary School involving one student.

Nov. 20 at Providence Reformed Collegiate.

Nov. 20 at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School involving one student.

Nov. 21 and 22 at Catholic Central High School involving two students.

Nov. 23 at Lord Dorchester Secondary School involving one student.

Testing

At least 8,055 people were tested for the coronavirus during the week of Nov. 22, according to new testing figures issued by the health unit.

The tally was slightly higher than the 7,624 reported the week prior.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent as of the week of Nov. 22, up from 1.3 per cent the week before.

Both of the city’s assessment centres, Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, are continuing to operate by appointment only. Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

Carling Heights reported a five-day average of 381 visits from Nov. 23 to 27, compared to 318 at Oakridge Arena.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting another 1,780 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, a slight decline from a day earlier.

However, the number of deaths due to the virus almost doubled to 25.

Most of the new infections are in Toronto and Peel and York regions.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the spread of COVID-19 has “hit a critical point.”

Elliott is again urging Ontarians to wear masks and remain physically distant from each other.

The new figures come as a commission delving into long-term care reports gaps in oversight and inspections.

The interim report, which comes amid surging cases across the province, notes that 100 homes have seen an outbreak of the virus in the last six weeks, with 300 more deaths.

Among the issues the long-term care commission flagged is a provincial decision in the fall of 2018 to end comprehensive inspections implemented in 2013, and a lack of consistency in enforcement when issues are uncovered.

— With files from Colin Perkel of The Canadian Press