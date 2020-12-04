Canada’s labour market beats expectations, adding 62K jobs in November

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says the economy added 62,000 jobs in November compared with an addition of 84,000 in October, as the labour market recovery from the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic slowed down. The unemployment rate fell to 8.5 per cent compared with 8.9 per cent in October.

Employment rose by 0.3 per cent for the month, compared with 0.5 per cent in October. That contrasts with the period between May and September, when employment grew by an average of 2.7 per cent per month.

The average economist estimate had been for a gain of 20,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to remain unchanged, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

