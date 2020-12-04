Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Canada’s labour market beats expectations, adding 62K jobs in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2020 9:24 am
Click to play video 'Seasonal job options' Seasonal job options
With non-essential retail stores closed in parts of Canada because of coronavirus restrictions, those hoping for seasonal work might be out of luck. But experts say there are other options. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 62,000 jobs in November compared with an addition of 84,000 in October, as the labour market recovery from the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic slowed down. The unemployment rate fell to 8.5 per cent compared with 8.9 per cent in October.

READ MORE: Fiscal update would boost child benefit and wage subsidy, calls for airline refunds

Employment rose by 0.3 per cent for the month, compared with 0.5 per cent in October. That contrasts with the period between May and September, when employment grew by an average of 2.7 per cent per month.

Trending Stories

CANADIAN UNEMPLOYMENT

The average economist estimate had been for a gain of 20,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to remain unchanged, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Statistics Canadanovel coronavirus pandemicCanada unemployment rateCanada Labour MarketNovember 2020 jobs report CanadaNovember job numbers Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers