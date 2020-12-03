‘No one wants to ever go through this’: Losing a spouse to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An Elgin County woman who has lost her husband to COVID-19 has a heartbreaking plea to those not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

On Nov. 29, Lisa Geier Haalstra posted on Facebook about her husband Martin Haalstra’s battle with COVID-19. The 44-year-old passed away later that day while in hospital after having to be intubated.

The Facebook post has since been shared over 1,000 times.

In her emotional plea, she detailed the days leading up to this death.

She said what started as a sinus infection quickly evolved into a cough and difficulty breathing.

She wrote that he tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and that the family had been isolating from him just in case.

“By Saturday night, I had to call an ambulance because he couldn’t breathe.”

“By Sunday night, he was in the ICU, and they were prepping him in case he needed to be intubated.”

He had a barrage of tests, and after several antibiotics and drugs, Lisa writes in her post that he “was laying on his stomach about 9 hrs a day so he could breathe…. just so he could breathe.”

“I can tell you that no one wants to ever go through this; no one deserves this, Martin does not deserve this.”

Lisa said she wanted to share their story so that people will stop underestimating the virus and think of their family when making Christmas plans this year.

“I don’t need people to reply and say how sorry you are and how you are praying for him, believe me when I say we know that,” she wrote.

“I need you to tell everyone and share his story because if this keeps one of you safe then it’s worth making this public.”

Martin leaves behind his wife and three children.