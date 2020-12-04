Woman and dog out for walk in Oakville dead after collision, man charged with impaired driving: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say an Oakville man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a 51-year-old woman and her dog were fatally struck during a collision in Oakville Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by police early Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Burgundy Drive, east of Trafalgar Road, just before 2:15 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was hit and “badly injured.”

Police said a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Lakeshore Road East when it went off the road on the south side of the street.

“The vehicle continued to travel eastbound, off the roadway, where it struck the female pedestrian and her dog, who were walking along a path,” the statement said.

Officers said the vehicle went on to hit a decorative stone post, forcing it back onto the road.

A red car at the scene could be seen with extensive damage to the front. It appeared the front-right tire came off the car.

Police said a 58-year-old suspect was assessed by paramedics before he was arrested. He was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

A spokesperson told Global News the accused was released from custody and is due to appear in a Milton court on Jan. 12.

Anyone in the area with dashcam or surveillance video, or witnesses who didn’t speak with officers, was asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.