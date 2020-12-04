Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman and dog out for walk in Oakville dead after collision, man charged with impaired driving: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
The crash happened on Lakeshore Road East at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.
The crash happened on Lakeshore Road East at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Halton Regional Police say an Oakville man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a 51-year-old woman and her dog were fatally struck during a collision in Oakville Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by police early Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Burgundy Drive, east of Trafalgar Road, just before 2:15 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was hit and “badly injured.”

Police said a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Lakeshore Road East when it went off the road on the south side of the street.

“The vehicle continued to travel eastbound, off the roadway, where it struck the female pedestrian and her dog, who were walking along a path,” the statement said.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the vehicle went on to hit a decorative stone post, forcing it back onto the road.

Trending Stories

A red car at the scene could be seen with extensive damage to the front. It appeared the front-right tire came off the car.

Police said a 58-year-old suspect was assessed by paramedics before he was arrested. He was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

A spokesperson told Global News the accused was released from custody and is due to appear in a Milton court on Jan. 12.

Anyone in the area with dashcam or surveillance video, or witnesses who didn’t speak with officers, was asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

Click to play video 'MADD Canada launches annual Project Red Ribbon Campaign' MADD Canada launches annual Project Red Ribbon Campaign
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingTrafficHalton Regional PoliceOakville newsOakville TrafficImpaired driving OakvilleLakeshore Road East crashLakeshore Road East OakvilleTraffic Oakville
Flyers
More weekly flyers