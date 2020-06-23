27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has been charged with multiple offences, including impaired driving, after already having served jail time for killing a cyclist while impaired in 2015.

On Sunday, at around 8 p.m., the OPP received numerous calls from concerned citizens about a vehicle driving erratically southbound on Highway 400 between Barrie and Toronto.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver initially did not stop but police were able to pull the vehicle over along the highway near King Road.

Schmidt said officers gave the driver a roadside test, which she failed, and tested over two times the legal limit for alcohol.

Police have now charged Darya Selinevich, a 27-year-old woman from Richmond Hill with numerous offences, including impaired driving, impaired with excess blood alcohol, operation while prohibited, driving under suspension, and possession of drugs (specifically cocaine, Schmidt said) while operating a motor vehicle.

“Again, thanks to the members of the public who called in this dangerous driver and thanks to the officers who were able to get into position to get this vehicle stopped before someone got injured or before someone got killed,” Schmidt said.

“A fatality may have been averted,” he added.

Darya SELINEVICH, 27 – Richmond Hill charged with multiple criminal driving offences after 911 calls from the public https://t.co/mN6IXdyjnn — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2020

This is not the first time Selinevich has faced impaired driving charges.

In January 2017, Selinevich was found guilty after killing a 44-year-old man riding his bicycle in Toronto. The judge had sentenced her to seven years, but after credit for pre-trial custody her sentence was reduced to 4.5 years.

On June 11, 2017 at around 12:19 a.m., Zhi Yong Kang was riding his bicycle on Finch Avenue West approaching Tobermory Drive when he was struck and killed.

According to court documents, Selinevich who was 22 years old at the time, was allegedly driving at about 110 km/h along Finch Avenue West, where the posted speed limit was 60 km/h, when she hit Kang.

Kang was pronounced dead on scene.

A photo of the bicycle from the scene on June 11, 2015. Global News

Police allege Selinevich fled the scene and continued driving her significantly damaged vehicle when she was stopped a short time later by officers.

Selinevich did not provide a sample of her breath after police told her Kang had died, according to the court documents, but officers said, “There was a very strong odour of alcohol” coming from her breath. She later admitted that she had consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

In addition to her custodial sentence, the judge imposed a driving prohibition of 10 years on Selinevich.

At the time, Selinevich was studying Law and Society at York University and had graduated high school with honours, the court documents said.

Prior to Kang’s death, Selinevich had pleaded guilty to a previous drinking and driving offence a month earlier on May 12, 2015. At that time, she admitted to driving with over 80 mg of alcohol in her blood in September 2013.

She was sentenced to a $1,200 fine for that offence and was prohibited to driving for one year, according to court documents.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.