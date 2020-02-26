‘You’re unsteady on your feet right now:’ York police charge truck driver with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after a concerned citizen saw a tractor trailer driver travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Police said shortly before 6 a.m. on Feb. 24, officers were called to Keele Street and Langstaff Road in Vaughan for reports of a suspected impaired driver.

Investigators said a concerned citizen made the call to 9-1-1 after seeing a tractor trailer driving into oncoming lanes.

When officers arrived, the tractor trailer was stopped in the westbound lanes, facing east.

In a video posted by police on Wednesday, dashcam footage shows an officer pulling up to the scene, sirens blazing, and exits the car to approach the driver.

“You’re unsteady on your feet right now,” the officer said. “I think you’re impaired.”

“Hmm,” the driver responded.

“You’re too impaired to be driving the vehicle right now,” the officer continued.

“I’m placing you under arrest for impaired.” Tweet This

No one was seriously injured, police said. The 42-year-old man, from Ajax, was charged with impaired driving.

Police added the caller is one of 3,500 who call police to report an impaired driver each year as part of the “Safe Roads, Your Call” program.