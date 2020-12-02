30 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,178

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 30 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,178, including 52 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while five are in Bradford and four are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte and Penetanguishene.

Nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired. Three of the new cases are a result of a congregate setting outbreak, while the rest are all under investigation.

So far this week, the health unit has reported a total of 159 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the total number of 2,178 coronavirus cases, 86 per cent — or 1,864 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

There are also currently 15 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at four schools, four congregate settings, three workplaces, three community settings and one long-term care home.

The school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School and Willow Landing Elementary School, both in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus and Bradford District High School.

There have been a total of 69 outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 21 long-term care facilities, 17 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, nine educational settings, eight congregate settings and four community settings.

According to the province of Ontario, 19 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,723 new novel coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 119,922, including 3,698 deaths.

