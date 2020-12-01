38 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,150

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 38 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,150, including 52 deaths.

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while eight are in Bradford, six are in New Tecumseth and four are in Orillia

The rest of the new cases are in Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Severn and Wasaga Beach.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired.

One of the new cases is related to a congregate settings outbreak, while another is related to an institutional outbreak.

The rest of the COVID-19 cases are still under investigation.

Of the region’s 2,150 total coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 1,819 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

1:45 Coronavirus: Ontario mayors and health experts renew calls for sick leave supports Coronavirus: Ontario mayors and health experts renew calls for sick leave supports

So far this week, the region has reported a total of 131 new COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 13 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four schools, four congregate settings, two workplaces, two community settings and one long-term care facility.

The current school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School and Willow Landing Elementary School, both in Barrie, as well as Bradford District High School and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

There have been 67 total outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 21 long-term care facilities, 16 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, nine educational settings, eight congregate settings and three community settings.

According to the province of Ontario, 20 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,707 new novel coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 118,199, including 3,663 deaths.

