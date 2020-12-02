Ontario reports more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,723 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 119,922.

Wednesday’s case count is a slight increase from Tuesday’s which saw 1,707 new infections. On Monday, 1,746 cases were recorded and 1,708 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 500 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 410 in Toronto, 196 in York Region, 124 in Durham Region and 103 in Waterloo Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,698 as 35 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 654 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 11 from the previous day), with 183 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 106 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six).

Story continues below advertisement

The government said 44,226 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which is almost 10,000 more tests than the previous day. There is currently a backlog of 49,574 tests that need results. A total of 6,353,782 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,723 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 500 new cases in Peel, 410 in Toronto and 196 in York Region. There are 1,686 more resolved cases and over 44,200 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, 101,698 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,686 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 14,526, up from the previous day at 14,524, and up from last Wednesday at 12,779.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The seven-day average has now hit 1,720 — the highest ever recorded. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,389 which shows a sharp growth in positive cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

58,400 people are male — an increase of 881 cases.

60,820 people are female — an increase of 847 cases.

14,468 people are 19 and under — an increase of 264 cases.

43,768 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 642 cases.

34,300 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 486 cases.

17,394 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 237 cases.

9,978 people are 80 and over — an increase of 93 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,239 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 11 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 111 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 664 active cases among long-term care residents and 517 active cases among staff — down by 79 cases and up by eight cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,024 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,234 among students and 702 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 166 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,144 cases reported among students and 241 cases among staff (one individual was not identified) — totaling 1,386 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 742 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Six schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 834 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 28 (12 child cases and 16 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 151 currently have cases and 18 centres are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday’s, numbers are included from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement