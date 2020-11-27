Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 27 2020 6:20pm
02:05

Ontario government pushes for vaccine answers from Ottawa

The Ontario government is moving full-steam ahead with how it will distribute vaccines. But there are still many questions about when the vaccines will be received. Matthew Bingley reports.

