Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 28

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Ontario government pushes for vaccine answers from Ottawa' Ontario government pushes for vaccine answers from Ottawa
The Ontario government is moving full-steam ahead with how it will distribute vaccines. But there are still many questions about when the vaccines will be received.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

New management agreements at Scarborough, Richmond Hill long-term care homes

The Ontario government says it supports new voluntary management agreements at two GTA long-term care homes in a bid to slow to spread of COVID-19.

In a news release Saturday, the government said the Scarborough Health Network will “provide enhanced support” to Rockcliffe Care Community, while Mackenzie Health will assist Langstaff Square Care Community.

According to provincial data, Rockcliffe Care Community has nine COVID-19 cases among residents, 20 among staff and 17 resident deaths, while Langstaff Square Care Community has six resident cases and five staff cases.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,822 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Ontario reported a total of 1,822 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

  • 566 were in Toronto
  • 516 were in Peel Region
  • 145 were in York Region
  • 48 were in Durham Region
  • 68 were in Halton Region
Ontario reports more than 1,800 new cases for 2nd day in a row

Ontario reported 1,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 113,038.

It’s the second day in a row the province has reported more than 1,800 new cases. On Friday, 1,855 were reported which was the largest single-day increase in cases for Ontario since the pandemic began.

More than 55,000 additional tests were completed in the last day.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases for 2nd straight day

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 8 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,210 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by eight.

There are currently 105 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by one.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoGreater Toronto AreaToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19
