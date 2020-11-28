Ontario reports more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases for 2nd straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 113,038.

It’s the second day in a row the province has reported more than 1,800 new cases. On Friday, 1,855 were reported which was the largest single-day increase in cases for Ontario since the pandemic began.

“Locally, there are 566 new cases in Toronto, 516 in Peel, 145 in York Region, 105 in Waterloo and 102 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,510 more resolved cases.”

More than 55,000 additional tests were completed in the last day. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,181,551 tests, while 56,219 remain under investigation.

Twenty-nine more deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,624.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Friday afternoon.

There are 595 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 54), with 155 in intensive care (up by four) and 99 on ventilators (down by two).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

54,948 people are male

57,426 people are female

13,457 people are 19 and under

41,163 people are 20 to 39

32,272 people are 40 to 59

16,481 people are 60 to 79

9,654 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,210 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by eight. There are currently 105 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by one.

There are 545 active cases among long-term care residents and 441 among staff.

