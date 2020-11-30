Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 30

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

62 coronavirus cases linked to Vaughan window manufacturing facility

York Region Public Health says 62 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a workplace outbreak at State Window Corp. on Hunter’s Valley Road in Vaughan.

The local public health unit said that since the company is not open to the general public, the risk is considered low to York Region residents.

Out of the 62 COVID-19 cases, seven cases are from York Region, 28 cases are from Peel Region, 22 cases are from Toronto and five cases are from Simcoe-Muskoka.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,746 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

622 were in Toronto

390 were in Peel Region

217 were in York Region

108 were in Durham Region

35 were in Halton Region

Ontario reported 1,746 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 116,492.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,656 as eight more deaths were reported.

More than 39,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,320 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,223 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of nine deaths.

There are 109 current outbreaks in homes, unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 710 active cases among long-term care residents and 483 active cases among staff — up by 112 cases and up by 10 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 4,573 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,855 among students and 630 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 102 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 670 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 762 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 14 (12 child cases and two staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 133 currently have cases and 14 centres are closed.

‘The worst is yet to come’, report warns as Ontario food banks see rise in first-time users

A newly-released report says it’s believed “the worst is yet to come” as Ontario’s food banks recorded seeing an overall 26.5 per cent increase in first-time users within the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same report found nearly half of food bank visitors said they’re worried about getting evicted or defaulting on mortgage payments in the coming months, while more than 93 per cent reported borrowing money, accessing a payday loan or using credit to help pay for monthly necessities.

— With files from Daina Goldfinger.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.