Health

Guelph adds 8 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 53

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 1:43 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario government wants clarity from federal government on COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario government wants clarity from federal government on COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario government leaders are ramping pressure on the federal government for specifics on the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Guelph reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count to 629 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by three from the previous day to 53, including one person being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: How COVID-19 has changed the way families think about long-term care in Ontario

Five more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the city’s total resolved case count to 565.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 122 new cases, while 111 people have recovered. In the two weeks prior to that, Guelph only added 69 new cases, while 56 cases were resolved.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Wellington County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 347, but active cases and hospitalizations fell for the second straight day.

There are now 31 active cases in the county, which is eight fewer than the previous day. One person is in the hospital, which is two fewer than the previous day.

Another 11 residents have recovered from the virus as total resolved cases reached 311.

The death toll of five has not changed this week.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Drive Parochial School in Elora where five students and one staff member tested positive for the virus is now over.

An outbreak that was declared on Nov. 27 at Minto-Clifford Public School continues after one student and two staff members tested positive.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary' Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary
Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary

Four outbreaks are connected with long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County, with the most recent being declared at Wellington Terrace in Fergus on Saturday.

One staff member has tested positive in its long-term care home.

Read more: Guelph preparing for red level of COVID-19 framework

Ontario reported 1,723 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 119,922.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,698 as 35 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

