Guelph adds 8 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 42

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 507 cases during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by eight from the previous day to 42, including one person being treated in hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Two more people have recovered from the disease in the last day, bringing the city’s total resolved cases to 454.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 69 new cases while 56 cases have been resolved.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen in separate units and one at the Village of Arbour Trails.

Story continues below advertisement

In each outbreak, two staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are nine cases across five Guelph schools, including three each at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

8:02 Would extended holiday break and lockdown help flatten the curve? Would extended holiday break and lockdown help flatten the curve?

Wellington County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total to 209.

The county is seeing a severe spike in cases and in the last week, active cases have jumped from five to 56.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 1,417 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 98,162.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,415 as 32 more deaths were reported — which is the highest number of deaths since the second wave of the pandemic began.

Ontario has 535 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 127 patients in an intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 81,925 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 1,495 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement