Guelph adds 2 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop to 29

Guelph, Ont., reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total caseload to 438 during the pandemic.

Active cases in the city dropped by three from the previous day to 29. That includes one person being treated in the hospital.

The city has now seen 398 people recover from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is five more than Tuesday’s count.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 63 new cases while 59 cases have been resolved.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks at The Elliott Community that were declared on Sunday continue. One staff member at the retirement home and another at the long-term care home have tested positive for the virus.

Guelph is reporting two cases in its schools — both at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School.

Guelph’s assessment clinic has conducted just over 49,500 tests since it opened. Almost 96 per cent of tests have come back negative and there are 1,570 tests pending.

1:07 Coronavirus: Ford says new colour-coded COVID-19 control system is about ‘early detection,’ ‘early prevention’ Coronavirus: Ford says new colour-coded COVID-19 control system is about ‘early detection,’ ‘early prevention’

Wellington County confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its active case count to five.

Ontario reported 987 new cases on Wednesday and 16 more deaths related to COVID-19.

There are 367 people in the hospital across the province, which is up by 10 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 68,189 people have recovered, which is an increase of 985 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues