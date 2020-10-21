Guelph reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 27 cases now active

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 375.

In two weeks, the Royal City has added 40 cases, while 45 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 339 resolved cases, which is the same as Tuesday. The death toll has remained unchanged at 11 since June.

There are 27 active cases in Guelph, which is an increase by two from Tuesday. No one is being treated in the hospital.

For the second straight day, Wellington County reported that none of its residents had the disease.

Ontario reported 790 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 66,686. Nine more deaths were reported as the death toll hit 3,062.

Ontario has 260 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 57,325 people have recovered in the province, which is an increase of 719 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

