Ontario reports 987 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths

Ontario reported 987 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 79,692.

Wednesday’s case count is a decrease from Tuesday’s which saw 1,050 cases — a new single-day high ever recorded in Ontario. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,321.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 319 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 299 in Peel Region, 85 in York Region, 62 in Durham Region, 48 in Ottawa and 47 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province rose to 3,182 as 16 more deaths were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 28,600 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October.

There is currently a backlog of 33,087 tests that need results. A total of 5,228,814 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 987 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 319 new cases in Toronto, 299 in Peel, 85 in York Region and 62 in Durham. There are 945 more resolved cases and nearly 28,600 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 4, 2020

The per cent positivity for processed tests and positive cases in Wednesday’s report was 3.5 per cent.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

38,434 people are male — an increase of 504 cases.

40,862 people are female — an increase of 488 cases.

8,490 people are 19 and under — an increase of 157 cases.

28,806 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 322 cases.

22,735 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 316 cases.

11,898 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 133 cases.

7,753 people are 80 and over — an increase of 59 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 68,189 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 945 from the previous day.

Ontario has 367 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 10 from the previous day), with 75 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 44 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the last several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,970 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of seven deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remain unchanged for months.

There are 85 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of seven.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 485 active cases among long-term care residents and 303 active cases among staff — down by 45 and down by 26 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 2,476 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,399 among students and 313 among staff (764 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 116 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 527 cases reported among students and 76 cases among staff (304 individuals were not identified) — totaling 907 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 581 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 468 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 16 (eight new child cases and eight new staff cases). Out of 5,240 child care centres in Ontario, 115 currently have cases and 28 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

