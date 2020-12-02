Metrolinx to begin demolition of LRT properties in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says the demolition of nine buildings along Hamilton’s proposed light rail transit (LRT) corridor will begin on Thursday.

The province’s transit agency says construction crews will begin knocking down a line of properties starting with the ones located in the King Street East and Gage Avenue South area.

The last of the properties is expected to be taken down at the end of January 2021 near King Street East and Victoria Avenue North.

Read more: Metrolinx expects demolition of LRT properties to begin in November

“So what this means for people who are living in the area is that they’ll notice some construction equipment, things like excavators and workers at these sites between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays,” Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewellyn told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Disruptions may include lane or sidewalk closures and temporary bus stop relocations to ensure safe movement.”

Llewellyn says workers will take a Christmas break and not work between Dec. 25 and Jan. 4.

In all, 21 vacant buildings purchased along King and Main streets will be taken down eventually since they were creating “unsafe conditions” in the community, according to Metrolinx.

Llewellyn says through public engagement, Metrolinx was able to identify problems with the structures related to illegal dumping, fire hazards, and alleged drug use.

2:09 Hamilton LRT project derailed as province claws back funding Hamilton LRT project derailed as province claws back funding – Dec 17, 2019

Following demolition, debris will be removed and surfaces will be levelled before appropriate fencing for security reasons will be erected.

Most of the 60 buildings purchased have been vacant for longer than a year and Metrolinx stresses that the demolition isn’t related to the construction of any particular transit project in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Llewellyn says 37 remaining buildings some will continue to be occupied with a management company handing contracts and leases, while others will be available for short-term leases.

“The future of those properties will depend on if they’re actually required for a future rapid transit project,” Llewellyn said.

The agency is still awaiting decisions on how $1 billion of transit funding from the province will be spent following the cancellation of the LRT in late 2019.

In September, Premier Doug Ford reaffirmed the province’s commitment to building either an LRT or a bus rapid transit system as per recommendations of a provincial task force in April.