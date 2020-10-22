Metrolinx expects demolition of LRT properties to begin in November

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says the demolition of almost two dozen properties along Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) corridor will begin in November, pending permit approvals from the city of Hamilton.

A spokesperson for the transit agency says 21 of the vacant buildings they purchased along King and Main Streets will be taken down since they were creating “unsafe conditions” in the community.

“Despite the best efforts of Metrolinx and our contractors to secure these sites, they were just not habitable and in many cases have been broken into and vandalized several times,” Metrolinx’s Matt Llewellyn told Global News.

Llewellyn says through public engagement they were able to identify problems with the structures related to illegal dumping, fire hazards, and alleged drug use.

Story continues below advertisement

In one case, the agency said someone went as far as to chisel through the brick wall of one of the secured buildings and steal building materials.

2:09 Hamilton LRT project derailed as province claws back funding Hamilton LRT project derailed as province claws back funding

“So it really is one of those situations where a determination was made that these properties were just unsafe for their community,” Llewellyn said.

Following demolition, debris will be removed and surfaces will be levelled before appropriate fencing for security reasons will be erected.

Most of the 60 buildings purchased have been vacant for longer than a year and Metrolinx stresses that the demolition isn’t related to construction of any particular transit project in Hamilton.

The demolition process is expected to be finished early next year.

Story continues below advertisement

Llewellyn says of the 37 remaining buildings some will continue to be occupied with a management company handing contracts and leases, while others will be available for short term leases.

“Metrolinx has been in touch with the city manager in Hamilton to say that we are absolutely willing to listen and consider any proposal that the city of Hamilton or any of the community groups may bring forward,” said Llewellyn.

The agency is still awaiting decisions on how $1 billion of transit funding from the province will be spent following the cancellation of the LRT in late 2019.

In September, Premier Doug Ford reaffirmed the province’s commitment for either the building of an LRT or bus rapid transit system as per recommendations of a provincial task force in April.

“Ultimately, what happens to all 60 properties that were purchased for the former LRT project really depends on if they’re required for a future rapid transit project,” Llewellyn said.