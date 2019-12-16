Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario government cancels Hamilton LRT project, mayor calls announcement a ‘betrayal’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 3:49 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 3:51 pm
Protesters attend the Sheraton Hamilton hotel ahead of a planned news conference about the LRT project in Hamilton. .
Protesters attend the Sheraton Hamilton hotel ahead of a planned news conference about the LRT project in Hamilton. . Don Mitchell / Global News Radio 900 CHML

TORONTO – The Ontario government has cancelled plans to build a 17-stop light-rail project in Hamilton.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the government will no longer fund the project.

The reversal comes after Premier Doug Ford’s government promised during the 2018 election to move ahead with the transit project during the 2018 election.

READ MORE: Hamilton mayor ‘worried’ about LRT as transportation minister makes major announcement

Mulroney says the project costs – initially estimated to be $1 billion in 2014 – have increased to $5.5 billion.

The project was first announced by the previous Liberal government, which said it would pay the entire cost to build the rail line.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the project’s cancellation is a “betrayal” of his city.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
HamiltonOntario governmentMetrolinxCaroline MulroneyHamilton LRTFred EisenbergerHamilton newsHamilton transithamilton light rail transitHamilton LRT cancelled
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.