Ontario government cancels Hamilton LRT project, mayor calls announcement a ‘betrayal’

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Ontario government has cancelled plans to build a 17-stop light-rail project in Hamilton.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the government will no longer fund the project.

The reversal comes after Premier Doug Ford’s government promised during the 2018 election to move ahead with the transit project during the 2018 election.

Mulroney says the project costs – initially estimated to be $1 billion in 2014 – have increased to $5.5 billion.

The project was first announced by the previous Liberal government, which said it would pay the entire cost to build the rail line.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the project’s cancellation is a “betrayal” of his city.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor and councillors not even sure if they were allowed in Ministry of transportation presser at Sheraton. They did get a seat later. #hamont https://t.co/Sur9GRnULi pic.twitter.com/avNkt4LU9J — Don Mitchell (@donmitchellinTO) December 16, 2019

Story continues below advertisement