Mayor Eisenberger touts mandate to build Hamilton LRT in inaugural address

Hamilton’s mayor has presented a new argument in favour of the city’s light rail transit (LRT) project in delivering the inaugural address of his second consecutive term.

Fred Eisenberger says that when construction starts next year, the thousands of jobs that will be created will help “recession proof” the city’s economy in the event of a widely-predicted economic downturn.

Eisenberger also positioned LRT as the right thing to do, noting that “if we build a recreation centre in Glanbrook or a splash pad on the mountain,” we do so on their merits, while “knowing that residents in the other parts of Hamilton will likely never use them.”

Eisenberger has taken the Declaration of Office during a ceremony at Hamilton City Hall, along with the 15 ward councillors who were elected on October 22nd.

Tom Jackson and Chad Collins, city councillors for wards 6 and 5, respectively, will join the mayor as council’s representatives on the Hamilton Police Services Board.

Seven of 16 members of the new council are women, the largest number ever in Hamilton.