Hamilton mayor ‘delighted’ to hear premier’s comments on LRT

Hamilton’s mayor says he’s “delighted” to hear Premier Ford’s latest statement regarding the city’s much-debated LRT project.

While in Grimsby Wednesday, Doug Ford said Fred Eisenberger was democratically elected in last month’s municipal election and if “he wants an LRT, he’s going to get an LRT.”

“Even though it wasn’t a split as the premier had indicated, I think it was probably a significant indicator that the majority of the citizens of Hamilton are in favour of moving forward on this project, and so I think they’re reading the tea leaves,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“LRT was the election decision and I’m glad to hear the premier following through, true to his word. That is certainly laudable and I’m grateful,” said Eisenberger.

Eisenberger says they’d now like to see the light rail transit land acquisition freeze lifted.

Hamilton’s new city council is set to conduct an LRT reaffirmation vote when it meets for the first time next month.