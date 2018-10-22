Decision in hands of voters, after Hamilton’s election candidates wrap campaigns

It’s decision day in Hamilton, and municipalities across the province.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. at more than 200 locations throughout Hamilton, as voters in 15 wards select their new city council and school board trustees.

There will be at least four new city councillors elected in Ward’s 1, 3, 7 and 8, where the incumbents did not seek re-election.

Eyes are also trained on what appears to be a close mayor’s race, following a campaign dominated by the light rail transit (LRT) project.

Incumbent Fred Eisenberger focused on his record during the final weekend of the campaign, pointing to $1 billion worth of building permits issued by the city in six of the last seven years and pointing to a Conference Board of Canada study that found Hamilton’s economy to be the most diversified in Canada.

Continuing in #Waterdown, we stop at @BeanerMunkyChoc and a very busy @Copper_Kettle_ Cafe! We're fortunate to have so many small independent businesses thriving in our communities – a recognized feature of Hamilton's renaissance! #HamOnt #HamiltonVotes18 #YHMvote pic.twitter.com/6e3p2Y7U3L — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) October 20, 2018

His main mayoral challenger, Vito Sgro, continues to pledge to fix the city’s infrastructure while stopping what he calls the “wasteful” LRT project.

Sgro wrapped up his campaign by hosting a live telephone discussion on Sunday afternoon.

A final total of 22,000 people joined us on our Campaign Rally today. Thank you to @terrywhitehead, @judipartridge and @SkellyHamilton for joining me and to all of you who took the time to call in and listen. Remember, tomorrow is election day. Tomorrow we can #StopTheTrain. pic.twitter.com/70STiMfAPJ — Vito Sgro (@vitosgromayor) October 21, 2018

Tony Fallis, Hamilton’s manager of elections, notes that voting has a direct impact on 72 city services.

With things like taxes, policing and waste collection having a direct impact on day-to-day lives, he says it’s “critical that everyone gets out and votes.”

Residents looking for information about the election, including ward boundaries and polling locations, can find it at hamilton.ca.