Ontario muncipal election 2018: City of Hamilton

In Hamilton, Mayor Fred Eisenberger is seeking a second consecutive term against 14 other candidates, including political organizer and businessman Vito Sgro.

Councillors Aiden Flynn, Matthew Green and Robert Pasuta are not seeking re-election while Terry Whitehead is running in a new ward.

READ MORE: Hamilton election 2018: Where, when and how to vote — and who’s running

Former MP Eve Adams is running in Ward 8, where Whitehead was previously elected.

The 2018 election is taking place against the backdrop of a newly redrawn ward map.

Candidates

Mayor

Edward HC Graydon

Fred Eisenberger (incumbent)

Phil Ryerson

Nathalie Xian Yi Yan

Todd May

Carlos Gomes

Ricky Tavares

Vito Sgro

Ute Schmid-Jones

Paul Fromm

Jim Davis

Henry Geissler

Michael Pattison

George Rusich

Mark Wozny

Ward 1

Sophie Geffros

Linda Narducci

Syed Bakht

Ela Eroglu

Richard Massie

Jason Allen

Sharon Cole

Maureen Wilson

Harrison White

Lyla Miklos

Sharon Anderson

Jordan Geertsma

Carol E. Lazich

Ward 2

Nicole Smith

Cameron Kroetsch

Suresh Venodh Daljeet

Mark Tennant

Jason Farr (incumbent)

James Unsworth

John Vail

Diane Chiarelli

Ward 3

Kristeen Sprague

Keith Beck

Tony Lemma

Laura Farr

Milena Balta

Dan Smith

Nrinder Nann

Alain Bureau

Brendan Kavanaugh

Amanda Salonen

Steven Paul Denault

Stephen Rowe

Ned Kuruc

Ward 4

Sam Merulla (incumbent)

Rod Douglas

Ward 5

Stewart Klazinga

Juanita Maldonado

Chad Collins (incumbent)

Ward 6

Brad Young

Tom Jackson (incumbent)

Timothy Taylor

Ward 7

Dan MacIntyre

Jim McColl

Joseph Kazubek

Karen Grice-Uggenti

Adam Dirani

Steve Clarke

Kristopher Clowater

Geraldine McMullen

Esther Pauls

Steve Benson

Roland Schneider

Ward 8

Christopher Climie

John-Paul Danko

Anthony Simpson

Colleen Wicken

Steve Ruddick

Eve Adams

Ward 9

Doug Conley (incumbent)

Peter Lanza

David Ford

Brad Clark

Lakhwinder Singh Multani

Ward 10

Jeff Beattie

Ian Thompson

Maria Pearson (incumbent)

Louie Milojevic

Ward 11

Brenda Johnson (incumbent)

Waleed Shewayhat

Ward 12

John Scime

Miranda Reis

Mike Bell

Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent)

Kevin Marley

Ward 13

Kevin Gray

John Mykytyshyn

Rich Gelder

Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent)

Pamela Mitchell

Gaspare Bonomo

John Roberts

Ward 14

Vincent Samuel

Robert Iszkula

Bryan Wilson

Terry Whitehead

Roslyn French-Sanges

Ward 15

Susan McKechnie

Judi Partridge (incumbent)

School board trustee elections

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (Ward 1 and 2)

Christine Ann Bingham

Rahimuddin Chowdhury

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 3

Chris Parkinson

Jocelynn Vieira

Livia Jones

Gail Tessier

Marlene A.S. Thomas

Maria Felix Miller

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 4

Ray Mulholland

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 5

Jason McLaughlin

Todd White

Carole Paikin Miller

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 6

Jay Edington

Kathy Archer

Eamon O’Donnell

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 7

Dawn Danko

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Ward 8 and 14

Damin Starr

Rochelle Butler

Erica Villabroza

Becky Buck

Yousaf Malik

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 9 and 10

Wayne Marston

Cam Galindo

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 11 and 12

Blake Hambly

Alex Johnstone

Bruce Carnegie

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 13

Noor Nizam

Sukhi Dhillon

Chris Parr

Paul Tut

Steven James Laur

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Ward 15

Penny Deathe

Janet Creet

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 1, 2 and 15

Mark Valvasori

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 3 and 4

Anthony Perri

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 5

Aldo D’Intino

Ralph Agostino

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 6

Joseph Baiardo

Ellen Agostino

Elenita (Elen) Ranas

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 7

Patrick J. Daly

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 8 and 14

John Valvasori

George Kalacherry

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 9 and 11

Antonio (Tony) Di Mambro

Karmen Crea

Louis Agro

Tyler Iorio

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 10

Mary Nardini

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 12 and 13

Phil Homerski

Neil Chopp

Olya Lydia Chan

Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir – French Catholic

Marcel Levesque

Nominees for Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – French Public

Pierre Girouard

Denis S. Frawley