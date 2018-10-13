Ontario muncipal election 2018: City of Hamilton
In Hamilton, Mayor Fred Eisenberger is seeking a second consecutive term against 14 other candidates, including political organizer and businessman Vito Sgro.
Councillors Aiden Flynn, Matthew Green and Robert Pasuta are not seeking re-election while Terry Whitehead is running in a new ward.
Former MP Eve Adams is running in Ward 8, where Whitehead was previously elected.
The 2018 election is taking place against the backdrop of a newly redrawn ward map.
Candidates
Mayor
Edward HC Graydon
Fred Eisenberger (incumbent)
Phil Ryerson
Nathalie Xian Yi Yan
Todd May
Carlos Gomes
Ricky Tavares
Vito Sgro
Ute Schmid-Jones
Paul Fromm
Jim Davis
Henry Geissler
Michael Pattison
George Rusich
Mark Wozny
Ward 1
Sophie Geffros
Linda Narducci
Syed Bakht
Ela Eroglu
Richard Massie
Jason Allen
Sharon Cole
Maureen Wilson
Harrison White
Lyla Miklos
Sharon Anderson
Jordan Geertsma
Carol E. Lazich
Ward 2
Nicole Smith
Cameron Kroetsch
Suresh Venodh Daljeet
Mark Tennant
Jason Farr (incumbent)
James Unsworth
John Vail
Diane Chiarelli
Ward 3
Kristeen Sprague
Keith Beck
Tony Lemma
Laura Farr
Milena Balta
Dan Smith
Nrinder Nann
Alain Bureau
Brendan Kavanaugh
Amanda Salonen
Steven Paul Denault
Stephen Rowe
Ned Kuruc
Ward 4
Sam Merulla (incumbent)
Rod Douglas
Ward 5
Stewart Klazinga
Juanita Maldonado
Chad Collins (incumbent)
Ward 6
Brad Young
Tom Jackson (incumbent)
Timothy Taylor
Ward 7
Dan MacIntyre
Jim McColl
Joseph Kazubek
Karen Grice-Uggenti
Adam Dirani
Steve Clarke
Kristopher Clowater
Geraldine McMullen
Esther Pauls
Steve Benson
Roland Schneider
Ward 8
Christopher Climie
John-Paul Danko
Anthony Simpson
Colleen Wicken
Steve Ruddick
Eve Adams
Ward 9
Doug Conley (incumbent)
Peter Lanza
David Ford
Brad Clark
Lakhwinder Singh Multani
Ward 10
Jeff Beattie
Ian Thompson
Maria Pearson (incumbent)
Louie Milojevic
Ward 11
Brenda Johnson (incumbent)
Waleed Shewayhat
Ward 12
John Scime
Miranda Reis
Mike Bell
Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent)
Kevin Marley
Ward 13
Kevin Gray
John Mykytyshyn
Rich Gelder
Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent)
Pamela Mitchell
Gaspare Bonomo
John Roberts
Ward 14
Vincent Samuel
Robert Iszkula
Bryan Wilson
Terry Whitehead
Roslyn French-Sanges
Ward 15
Susan McKechnie
Judi Partridge (incumbent)
School board trustee elections
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (Ward 1 and 2)
Christine Ann Bingham
Rahimuddin Chowdhury
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 3
Chris Parkinson
Jocelynn Vieira
Livia Jones
Gail Tessier
Marlene A.S. Thomas
Maria Felix Miller
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 4
Ray Mulholland
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 5
Jason McLaughlin
Todd White
Carole Paikin Miller
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 6
Jay Edington
Kathy Archer
Eamon O’Donnell
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 7
Dawn Danko
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Ward 8 and 14
Damin Starr
Rochelle Butler
Erica Villabroza
Becky Buck
Yousaf Malik
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 9 and 10
Wayne Marston
Cam Galindo
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 11 and 12
Blake Hambly
Alex Johnstone
Bruce Carnegie
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 13
Noor Nizam
Sukhi Dhillon
Chris Parr
Paul Tut
Steven James Laur
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Ward 15
Penny Deathe
Janet Creet
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 1, 2 and 15
Mark Valvasori
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 3 and 4
Anthony Perri
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 5
Aldo D’Intino
Ralph Agostino
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 6
Joseph Baiardo
Ellen Agostino
Elenita (Elen) Ranas
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 7
Patrick J. Daly
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 8 and 14
John Valvasori
George Kalacherry
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 9 and 11
Antonio (Tony) Di Mambro
Karmen Crea
Louis Agro
Tyler Iorio
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 10
Mary Nardini
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 12 and 13
Phil Homerski
Neil Chopp
Olya Lydia Chan
Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir – French Catholic
Marcel Levesque
Nominees for Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – French Public
Pierre Girouard
Denis S. Frawley
