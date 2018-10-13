Ontario municipal election
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario muncipal election 2018: City of Hamilton

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Hamilton.

In Hamilton, Mayor Fred Eisenberger is seeking a second consecutive term against 14 other candidates, including political organizer and businessman Vito Sgro.

Councillors Aiden Flynn, Matthew Green and Robert Pasuta are not seeking re-election while Terry Whitehead is running in a new ward.

READ MORE: Hamilton election 2018: Where, when and how to vote — and who’s running

Former MP Eve Adams is running in Ward 8, where Whitehead was previously elected.

The 2018 election is taking place against the backdrop of a newly redrawn ward map.

Candidates

Mayor
Edward HC Graydon
Fred Eisenberger (incumbent)
Phil Ryerson
Nathalie Xian Yi Yan
Todd May
Carlos Gomes
Ricky Tavares
Vito Sgro
Ute Schmid-Jones
Paul Fromm
Jim Davis
Henry Geissler
Michael Pattison
George Rusich
Mark Wozny

Ward 1
Sophie Geffros
Linda Narducci
Syed Bakht
Ela Eroglu
Richard Massie
Jason Allen
Sharon Cole
Maureen Wilson
Harrison White
Lyla Miklos
Sharon Anderson
Jordan Geertsma
Carol E. Lazich

Ward 2
Nicole Smith
Cameron Kroetsch
Suresh Venodh Daljeet
Mark Tennant
Jason Farr (incumbent)
James Unsworth
John Vail
Diane Chiarelli

Ward 3
Kristeen Sprague
Keith Beck
Tony Lemma
Laura Farr
Milena Balta
Dan Smith
Nrinder Nann
Alain Bureau
Brendan Kavanaugh
Amanda Salonen
Steven Paul Denault
Stephen Rowe
Ned Kuruc

Ward 4
Sam Merulla (incumbent)
Rod Douglas

Ward 5
Stewart Klazinga
Juanita Maldonado
Chad Collins (incumbent)

Ward 6
Brad Young
Tom Jackson (incumbent)
Timothy Taylor

Ward 7
Dan MacIntyre
Jim McColl
Joseph Kazubek
Karen Grice-Uggenti
Adam Dirani
Steve Clarke
Kristopher Clowater
Geraldine McMullen
Esther Pauls
Steve Benson
Roland Schneider

Ward 8
Christopher Climie
John-Paul Danko
Anthony Simpson
Colleen Wicken
Steve Ruddick
Eve Adams

Ward 9
Doug Conley (incumbent)
Peter Lanza
David Ford
Brad Clark
Lakhwinder Singh Multani

Ward 10
Jeff Beattie
Ian Thompson
Maria Pearson (incumbent)
Louie Milojevic

Ward 11
Brenda Johnson (incumbent)
Waleed Shewayhat

Ward 12
John Scime
Miranda Reis
Mike Bell
Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent)
Kevin Marley

Ward 13
Kevin Gray
John Mykytyshyn
Rich Gelder
Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent)
Pamela Mitchell
Gaspare Bonomo
John Roberts

Ward 14
Vincent Samuel
Robert Iszkula
Bryan Wilson
Terry Whitehead
Roslyn French-Sanges

Ward 15
Susan McKechnie
Judi Partridge (incumbent)

School board trustee elections

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (Ward 1 and 2)
Christine Ann Bingham
Rahimuddin Chowdhury

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 3
Chris Parkinson
Jocelynn Vieira
Livia Jones
Gail Tessier
Marlene A.S. Thomas
Maria Felix Miller

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 4
Ray Mulholland

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 5
Jason McLaughlin
Todd White
Carole Paikin Miller

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 6
Jay Edington
Kathy Archer
Eamon O’Donnell

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 7
Dawn Danko

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Ward 8 and 14
Damin Starr
Rochelle Butler
Erica Villabroza
Becky Buck
Yousaf Malik

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 9 and 10
Wayne Marston
Cam Galindo

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 11 and 12
Blake Hambly
Alex Johnstone
Bruce Carnegie

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 13
Noor Nizam
Sukhi Dhillon
Chris Parr
Paul Tut
Steven James Laur

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Ward 15
Penny Deathe
Janet Creet

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 1, 2 and 15
Mark Valvasori

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 3 and 4
Anthony Perri

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 5
Aldo D’Intino
Ralph Agostino

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 6
Joseph Baiardo
Ellen Agostino
Elenita (Elen) Ranas

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 7
Patrick J. Daly

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 8 and 14
John Valvasori
George Kalacherry

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 9 and 11
Antonio (Tony) Di Mambro
Karmen Crea
Louis Agro
Tyler Iorio

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 10
Mary Nardini

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 12 and 13
Phil Homerski
Neil Chopp
Olya Lydia Chan

Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir – French Catholic
Marcel Levesque

Nominees for Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – French Public

Pierre Girouard
Denis S. Frawley

Global News