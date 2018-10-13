Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Burlington

With three out of six wards without an incumbent candidate, Burlington’s election promises to bring a shakeup to city council.

Rick Goldring, who is seeking a third term as mayor, is facing a challenge from former Ward 2 councillor Marianne Meed Ward.

Each of Burlington’s six councillors will also serve on Halton Regional Council, along with the mayor. Residents will also vote for the chair of Halton Regional Council.

Candidates

Mayor

Rick Goldring (incumbent)

Marianne Meed Ward





Mike WallaceGreg Woodruff

Ward 1

Jason Boelhouwer

Vince Fiorito

Kelvin Galbraith

Arlene Iantomasi

Andrew Paul Jordan

Kevin Lee

Garry Milne

Tayler Morin

René Papin

Marty Staz

Judy Worsley

Ward 2

Kimberly Calderbank

Michael Jones

Lisa Kearns

Gerard Shkuda

Roland Tanner

Walter Wiebe

Ward 3

Lisa Cooper

Darcy Hutzel

Rory Nisan

Peter Rusin

Gareth Williams

Ward 4

Jack Dennison (incumbent)

Shawna Stolte

Ward 5

Wendy Moraghan

Daniel Roukema

Paul Sharman (incumbent)

Mary Alice St. James

Xin Yi Zhang

Ward 6

Angelo Bentivegna

Blair Lancaster (incumbent)

Kinsey Schurm

Ken White

Halton Regional Chair

Gary Carr

Anne Marsden