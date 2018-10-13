Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Burlington

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Burlington.

With three out of six wards without an incumbent candidate, Burlington’s election promises to bring a shakeup to city council.

Rick Goldring, who is seeking a third term as mayor, is facing a challenge from former Ward 2 councillor Marianne Meed Ward.

Each of Burlington’s six councillors will also serve on Halton Regional Council, along with the mayor. Residents will also vote for the chair of Halton Regional Council.

Candidates

Mayor
Rick Goldring (incumbent)
Marianne Meed Ward

Mike Wallace
Greg Woodruff

Ward 1 
Jason Boelhouwer
Vince Fiorito
Kelvin Galbraith
Arlene Iantomasi
Andrew Paul Jordan
Kevin Lee
Garry Milne
Tayler Morin
René Papin
Marty Staz
Judy Worsley

Ward 2
Kimberly Calderbank
Michael Jones
Lisa Kearns
Gerard Shkuda
Roland Tanner
Walter Wiebe

Ward 3 
Lisa Cooper
Darcy Hutzel
Rory Nisan
Peter Rusin
Gareth Williams

Ward 4
Jack Dennison (incumbent)
Shawna Stolte
Ward 5
Wendy Moraghan
Daniel Roukema
Paul Sharman (incumbent)
Mary Alice St. James
Xin Yi Zhang

Ward 6
Angelo Bentivegna
Blair Lancaster (incumbent)
Kinsey Schurm
Ken White

Halton Regional Chair
Gary Carr
Anne Marsden

