Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Burlington
With three out of six wards without an incumbent candidate, Burlington’s election promises to bring a shakeup to city council.
Rick Goldring, who is seeking a third term as mayor, is facing a challenge from former Ward 2 councillor Marianne Meed Ward.
Each of Burlington’s six councillors will also serve on Halton Regional Council, along with the mayor. Residents will also vote for the chair of Halton Regional Council.
Candidates
Mayor
Rick Goldring (incumbent)
Marianne Meed Ward
Greg Woodruff
Ward 1
Jason Boelhouwer
Vince Fiorito
Kelvin Galbraith
Arlene Iantomasi
Andrew Paul Jordan
Kevin Lee
Garry Milne
Tayler Morin
René Papin
Marty Staz
Judy Worsley
Ward 2
Kimberly Calderbank
Michael Jones
Lisa Kearns
Gerard Shkuda
Roland Tanner
Walter Wiebe
Ward 3
Lisa Cooper
Darcy Hutzel
Rory Nisan
Peter Rusin
Gareth Williams
Ward 4
Jack Dennison (incumbent)
Shawna Stolte
Ward 5
Wendy Moraghan
Daniel Roukema
Paul Sharman (incumbent)
Mary Alice St. James
Xin Yi Zhang
Ward 6
Angelo Bentivegna
Blair Lancaster (incumbent)
Kinsey Schurm
Ken White
Halton Regional Chair
Gary Carr
Anne Marsden
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.