Hamilton election cheat sheet: A last-minute voters’ guide
Election day in Hamilton is almost here.
Voters will head to the polls on Monday to decide who they want to represent them on Hamilton’s city council and local school boards for the next four years.
But if you haven’t been tuning in to the municipal election so far, you’re in luck. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know.
Who’s running?
Fred Eisenberger is seeking another term as Hamilton’s mayor and faces more than a dozen challengers, including chartered accountant and political organizer Vito Sgro. A recent poll suggested the pair are in a virtual tie for support.
Other candidates for mayor are Edward HC Graydon, Phil Ryerson, Nathalie Xian Yi Yan, Todd May, Carlos Gomes, Ricky Tavares, Ute Schmid-Jones, Paul Fromm, Jim Davis, Henry Geissler, Michael Pattison, George Rusich and Mark Wozny.
This election will result in at least four new faces on Hamilton’s 16-member city council. Councillors Aidan Johnson, Matthew Green and Robert Pasuta are not seeking re-election, while Donna Skelly‘s move to the Ontario legislature leaves Ward 7 open.
Terry Whitehead is running in a new ward, and former MP Eve Adams is running in Ward 8, where Whitehead was previously elected.
For a full list of candidates for council and school boards, click here.
What are the issues?
This election has been largely defined by the city’s upcoming light rail transit project.
According to a recent Forum research poll, one-third of respondents said the LRT is the most important issue influencing this election.
Eisenberger is in favour of continuing with plans to build the LRT, a 14-kilometre, 17-stop transit line between McMaster University and Eastgate Square that is expected to be open by 2024.
Sgro is against it and believes provincial money earmarked for Hamilton could be better spent elsewhere on transit and other priorities.
Other election issues identified in the poll were property taxes, which 17 per cent of respondents said was the most important issue. Roads and infrastructure (15 per cent), public safety and crime (9 per cent) and the cost of housing (7 per cent) were also concerns.
Where do I vote?
There are 207 voting locations throughout the city. Look up yours by typing in your address here. Polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22.
What ID do I need to vote?
If you’re on the voters’ list, you will need a piece of identification that confirms your name and address in order to cast a ballot.
An Ontario driver’s licence, photo or health card are accepted, but it doesn’t have to be photo ID. Paycheque stubs and void personal cheques will work, along with bills or statements from utilities, banks, government agencies and more. For additional information, check out the full of list of accepted documents.
If you aren’t on the list, you can still vote. Joining the voters’ list will require a combination of ID that shows your name, address and signature.
If you are on the voters’ list but don’t have identification, you can sign a declaration saying you are the person on the list.
Where is my ward?
The boundaries have been redrawn for the 2018 election so your address may be part of a different ward than in 2014. To look up your ward, use this tool.
The new boundaries are shown in this interactive map:
Where can I see the results
Real-time results will be posted on the city’s website as well as on 900chml.com. The city says results are expected to start coming in shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Global News Radio 900 CHML will be broadcasting live from Hamilton City Hall with host Bill Kelly from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on election night.
List of Hamilton city council and school trustee candidates
Mayor
Edward HC Graydon
Fred Eisenberger (incumbent)
Phil Ryerson
Nathalie Xian Yi Yan
Todd May
Carlos Gomes
Ricky Tavares
Vito Sgro
Ute Schmid-Jones
Paul Fromm
Jim Davis
Henry Geissler
Michael Pattison
George Rusich
Mark Wozny
Ward 1
Sophie Geffros
Linda Narducci
Syed Bakht
Ela Eroglu
Richard Massie
Jason Allen
Sharon Cole
Maureen Wilson
Harrison White
Lyla Miklos
Sharon Anderson
Jordan Geertsma
Carol E. Lazich
Ward 2
Nicole Smith
Cameron Kroetsch
Suresh Venodh Daljeet
Mark Tennant
Jason Farr (incumbent)
James Unsworth
John Vail
Diane Chiarelli
Ward 3
Kristeen Sprague
Keith Beck
Tony Lemma
Laura Farr
Milena Balta
Dan Smith
Nrinder Nann
Alain Bureau
Brendan Kavanaugh
Amanda Salonen
Steven Paul Denault
Stephen Rowe
Ned Kuruc
Ward 4
Sam Merulla (incumbent)
Rod Douglas
Ward 5
Stewart Klazinga
Juanita Maldonado
Chad Collins (incumbent)
Ward 6
Brad Young
Tom Jackson (incumbent)
Timothy Taylor
Ward 7
Dan MacIntyre
Jim McColl
Joseph Kazubek
Karen Grice-Uggenti
Adam Dirani
Steve Clarke
Kristopher Clowater
Geraldine McMullen
Esther Pauls
Steve Benson
Roland Schneider
Ward 8
Christopher Climie
John-Paul Danko
Anthony Simpson
Colleen Wicken
Steve Ruddick
Eve Adams
Ward 9
Doug Conley (incumbent)
Peter Lanza
David Ford
Brad Clark
Lakhwinder Singh Multani
Ward 10
Jeff Beattie
Ian Thompson
Maria Pearson (incumbent)
Louie Milojevic
Ward 11
Brenda Johnson (incumbent)
Waleed Shewayhat
Ward 12
John Scime
Miranda Reis
Mike Bell
Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent)
Kevin Marley
Ward 13
Kevin Gray
John Mykytyshyn
Rich Gelder
Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent)
Pamela Mitchell
Gaspare Bonomo
John Roberts
Ward 14
Vincent Samuel
Robert Iszkula
Bryan Wilson
Terry Whitehead
Roslyn French-Sanges
Ward 15
Susan McKechnie
Judi Partridge (incumbent)
School board trustee elections
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (ward 1 and 2)
Christine Ann Bingham
Rahimuddin Chowdhury
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 3
Chris Parkinson
Jocelynn Vieira
Livia Jones
Gail Tessier
Marlene A.S. Thomas
Maria Felix Miller
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 4
Ray Mulholland
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 5
Jason McLaughlin
Todd White
Carole Paikin Miller
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 6
Jay Edington
Kathy Archer
Eamon O’Donnell
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 7
Dawn Danko
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 8 and 14
Damin Starr
Rochelle Butler
Erica Villabroza
Becky Buck
Yousaf Malik
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 9 and 10
Wayne Marston
Cam Galindo
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 11 and 12
Blake Hambly
Alex Johnstone
Bruce Carnegie
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 13
Noor Nizam
Sukhi Dhillon
Chris Parr
Paul Tut
Steven James Laur
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 15
Penny Deathe
Janet Creet
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 1, 2 and 15
Mark Valvasori
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 3 and 4
Anthony Perri
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 5
Aldo D’Intino
Ralph Agostino
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 6
Joseph Baiardo
Ellen Agostino
Elenita (Elen) Ranas
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 7
Patrick J. Daly
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 8 and 14
John Valvasori
George Kalacherry
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 9 and 11
Antonio (Tony) Di Mambro
Karmen Crea
Louis Agro
Tyler Iorio
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 10
Mary Nardini
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 12 and 13
Phil Homerski
Neil Chopp
Olya Lydia Chan
Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir – French Catholic
Marcel Levesque
Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – French Public
Pierre Girouard
Denis S. Frawley
