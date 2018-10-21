Hamilton election cheat sheet: A last-minute voters’ guide

Election day in Hamilton is almost here.

Voters will head to the polls on Monday to decide who they want to represent them on Hamilton’s city council and local school boards for the next four years.

But if you haven’t been tuning in to the municipal election so far, you’re in luck. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know.

Who’s running?

Fred Eisenberger is seeking another term as Hamilton’s mayor and faces more than a dozen challengers, including chartered accountant and political organizer Vito Sgro. A recent poll suggested the pair are in a virtual tie for support.

Other candidates for mayor are Edward HC Graydon, Phil Ryerson, Nathalie Xian Yi Yan, Todd May, Carlos Gomes, Ricky Tavares, Ute Schmid-Jones, Paul Fromm, Jim Davis, Henry Geissler, Michael Pattison, George Rusich and Mark Wozny.

This election will result in at least four new faces on Hamilton’s 16-member city council. Councillors Aidan Johnson, Matthew Green and Robert Pasuta are not seeking re-election, while Donna Skelly‘s move to the Ontario legislature leaves Ward 7 open.

Terry Whitehead is running in a new ward, and former MP Eve Adams is running in Ward 8, where Whitehead was previously elected.

For a full list of candidates for council and school boards, click here.

What are the issues?

This election has been largely defined by the city’s upcoming light rail transit project.

According to a recent Forum research poll, one-third of respondents said the LRT is the most important issue influencing this election.

Eisenberger is in favour of continuing with plans to build the LRT, a 14-kilometre, 17-stop transit line between McMaster University and Eastgate Square that is expected to be open by 2024.

Sgro is against it and believes provincial money earmarked for Hamilton could be better spent elsewhere on transit and other priorities.

Other election issues identified in the poll were property taxes, which 17 per cent of respondents said was the most important issue. Roads and infrastructure (15 per cent), public safety and crime (9 per cent) and the cost of housing (7 per cent) were also concerns.

Where do I vote?

There are 207 voting locations throughout the city. Look up yours by typing in your address here. Polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22.

What ID do I need to vote?

If you’re on the voters’ list, you will need a piece of identification that confirms your name and address in order to cast a ballot.

An Ontario driver’s licence, photo or health card are accepted, but it doesn’t have to be photo ID. Paycheque stubs and void personal cheques will work, along with bills or statements from utilities, banks, government agencies and more. For additional information, check out the full of list of accepted documents.

If you aren’t on the list, you can still vote. Joining the voters’ list will require a combination of ID that shows your name, address and signature.

If you are on the voters’ list but don’t have identification, you can sign a declaration saying you are the person on the list.

Where is my ward?

The boundaries have been redrawn for the 2018 election so your address may be part of a different ward than in 2014. To look up your ward, use this tool.

The new boundaries are shown in this interactive map:

Where can I see the results

Real-time results will be posted on the city’s website as well as on 900chml.com. The city says results are expected to start coming in shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Global News Radio 900 CHML will be broadcasting live from Hamilton City Hall with host Bill Kelly from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on election night.

