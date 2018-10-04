Hamilton election 2018: Where, when and how to vote — and who’s running

On Oct. 22, Hamiltonians will head to the polls to elect a mayor, city councillors and school trustees.

With advance polls opening up on Thursday, here’s everything you need to know.

Where and when do I vote?

The polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. In the lead up to the election, residents should receive a voter card in the mail that will indicate where to vote. Check to see if you’re on the voters’ list here. There are 207 voting locations throughout the city. Look up yours by typing in your address here.

How to vote in advance

Advance polling is offered on Oct 4. 6, 9, 11 and Oct. 13. The city’s website has a complete list of advance polling stations and their hours.

Who can vote in the election?

You can vote in Hamilton’s election if you are a Canadian citizen 18 or older who qualifies as a either a resident or non-resident elector.

Resident electors are people who live in the municipality. Non-resident electors are folks who own or rent property in a municipality other than where they live. Spouses of non-resident electors are also allowed to vote.

Students who consider their home to be where they live when they are not attending school are eligible to vote in both their home municipality and where they live while in school.

If you’re on the voters’ list, you will need a piece of identification that confirms your name and address in order to cast a ballot.

An Ontario driver’s licence, photo or health card are accepted, but it doesn’t have to be photo ID. Pay cheque stubs and void personal cheques will work, along with bills or statements from utilities, banks, government agencies and more. For more info, check out the full of list of accepted documents.

If you are on the voters’ list but don’t have identification, you can sign a declaration saying you are the person on the list.

If you aren’t on the list, you can still vote. Joining the voters’ list will require a combination of ID that shows your name, address and signature.

How to have someone vote on your behalf

If you can’t vote in person, you can appoint someone to vote on your behalf. You and a witness must complete an Appointment of Voting Proxy form, which is available at the City Clerk’s office located on the first floor of Hamilton City Hall and at all Municipal Service Centres.

The proxy needs to be eligible to vote in the election and “should be someone you trust to mark the ballot in the way you have instructed them to,” the city’s website states.

Where is my ward?

The boundaries have been redrawn for the 2018 election, so you may be part of a different ward than in 2014. To look up your ward, use this tool. The new boundaries are shown in this interactive map:

Where can I see the results on Oct. 22?

Real-time results will be posted on the city’s website as well as on 900chml.com. The city says results are expected to start coming in shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Global News Radio 900 CHML will be broadcasting live from Hamilton City Hall with host Bill Kelly from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on election night.

List of Hamilton city council and school trustee candidates

Mayor

Edward HC Graydon

Fred Eisenberger (incumbent)

Phil Ryerson

Nathalie Xian Yi Yan

Todd May

Carlos Gomes

Ricky Tavares

Vito Sgro

Ute Schmid-Jones

Paul Fromm

Jim Davis

Henry Geissler

Michael Pattison

George Rusich

Mark Wozny

Ward 1

Sophie Geffros

Linda Narducci

Syed Bakht

Ela Eroglu

Richard Massie

Jason Allen

Sharon Cole

Maureen Wilson

Harrison White

Lyla Miklos

Sharon Anderson

Jordan Geertsma

Carol E. Lazich

Ward 2

Nicole Smith

Cameron Kroetsch

Suresh Venodh Daljeet

Mark Tennant

Jason Farr (incumbent)

James Unsworth

John Vail

Diane Chiarelli

Ward 3

Kristeen Sprague

Keith Beck

Tony Lemma

Laura Farr

Milena Balta

Dan Smith

Nrinder Nann

Alain Bureau

Brendan Kavanaugh

Amanda Salonen

Steven Paul Denault

Stephen Rowe

Ned Kuruc

Ward 4

Sam Merulla (incumbent)

Rod Douglas

Ward 5

Stewart Klazinga

Juanita Maldonado

Chad Collins (incumbent)

Ward 6

Brad Young

Tom Jackson (incumbent)

Timothy Taylor

Ward 7

Dan MacIntyre

Jim McColl

Joseph Kazubek

Karen Grice-Uggenti

Adam Dirani

Steve Clarke

Kristopher Clowater

Geraldine McMullen

Esther Pauls

Steve Benson

Roland Schneider

Ward 8

Christopher Climie

John-Paul Danko

Anthony Simpson

Colleen Wicken

Steve Ruddick

Eve Adams

Ward 9

Doug Conley (incumbent)

Peter Lanza

David Ford

Brad Clark

Lakhwinder Singh Multani

Ward 10

Jeff Beattie

Ian Thompson

Maria Pearson (incumbent)

Louie Milojevic

Ward 11

Brenda Johnson (incumbent)

Waleed Shewayhat

Ward 12

John Scime

Miranda Reis

Mike Bell

Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent)

Kevin Marley

Ward 13

Kevin Gray

John Mykytyshyn

Rich Gelder

Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent)

Pamela Mitchell

Gaspare Bonomo

John Roberts

Ward 14

Vincent Samuel

Robert Iszkula

Bryan Wilson

Terry Whitehead

Roslyn French-Sanges

Ward 15

Susan McKechnie

Judi Partridge (incumbent)

School board trustee elections

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (ward 1 and 2)

Christine Ann Bingham

Rahimuddin Chowdhury

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 3

Chris Parkinson

Jocelynn Vieira

Livia Jones

Gail Tessier

Marlene A.S. Thomas

Maria Felix Miller

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 4

Ray Mulholland

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 5

Jason McLaughlin

Todd White

Carole Paikin Miller

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 6

Jay Edington

Kathy Archer

Eamon O’Donnell

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 7

Dawn Danko

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 8 and 14

Damin Starr

Rochelle Butler

Erica Villabroza

Becky Buck

Yousaf Malik

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 9 and 10

Wayne Marston

Cam Galindo

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 11 and 12

Blake Hambly

Alex Johnstone

Bruce Carnegie

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 13

Noor Nizam

Sukhi Dhillon

Chris Parr

Paul Tut

Steven James Laur

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 15

Penny Deathe

Janet Creet

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 1, 2 and 15

Mark Valvasori

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 3 and 4

Anthony Perri

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 5

Aldo D’Intino

Ralph Agostino

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 6

Joseph Baiardo

Ellen Agostino

Elenita (Elen) Ranas

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 7

Patrick J. Daly

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 8 and 14

John Valvasori

George Kalacherry

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 9 and 11

Antonio (Tony) Di Mambro

Karmen Crea

Louis Agro

Tyler Iorio

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 10

Mary Nardini

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 12 and 13

Phil Homerski

Neil Chopp

Olya Lydia Chan

Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir – French Catholic

Marcel Levesque

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – French Public

Pierre Girouard

Denis S. Frawley