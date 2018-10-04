Hamilton election 2018: Where, when and how to vote — and who’s running

On Oct. 22, Hamiltonians will head to the polls to elect a mayor, city councillors and school trustees.
With advance polls opening up on Thursday, here’s everything you need to know.
Information courtesy of the City of Hamilton. Check out the city’s website for more details.
The polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. In the lead up to the election, residents should receive a voter card in the mail that will indicate where to vote. Check to see if you’re on the voters’ list here. There are 207 voting locations throughout the city. Look up yours by typing in your address here.
Advance polling is offered on Oct 4. 6, 9, 11 and Oct. 13. The city’s website has a complete list of advance polling stations and their hours.
You can vote in Hamilton’s election if you are a Canadian citizen 18 or older who qualifies as a either a resident or non-resident elector.
Resident electors are people who live in the municipality. Non-resident electors are folks who own or rent property in a municipality other than where they live. Spouses of non-resident electors are also allowed to vote.
Students who consider their home to be where they live when they are not attending school are eligible to vote in both their home municipality and where they live while in school.
READ MORE: Growth in Stoney Creek, LRT and term limits prompt discussion on the campaign trail
If you’re on the voters’ list, you will need a piece of identification that confirms your name and address in order to cast a ballot.
An Ontario driver’s licence, photo or health card are accepted, but it doesn’t have to be photo ID. Pay cheque stubs and void personal cheques will work, along with bills or statements from utilities, banks, government agencies and more. For more info, check out the full of list of accepted documents.
If you are on the voters’ list but don’t have identification, you can sign a declaration saying you are the person on the list.
If you aren’t on the list, you can still vote. Joining the voters’ list will require a combination of ID that shows your name, address and signature.
If you can’t vote in person, you can appoint someone to vote on your behalf. You and a witness must complete an Appointment of Voting Proxy form, which is available at the City Clerk’s office located on the first floor of Hamilton City Hall and at all Municipal Service Centres.
The proxy needs to be eligible to vote in the election and “should be someone you trust to mark the ballot in the way you have instructed them to,” the city’s website states.
The boundaries have been redrawn for the 2018 election, so you may be part of a different ward than in 2014. To look up your ward, use this tool. The new boundaries are shown in this interactive map:
Real-time results will be posted on the city’s website as well as on 900chml.com. The city says results are expected to start coming in shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Global News Radio 900 CHML will be broadcasting live from Hamilton City Hall with host Bill Kelly from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on election night.
Mayor
Edward HC Graydon
Fred Eisenberger (incumbent)
Phil Ryerson
Nathalie Xian Yi Yan
Todd May
Carlos Gomes
Ricky Tavares
Vito Sgro
Ute Schmid-Jones
Paul Fromm
Jim Davis
Henry Geissler
Michael Pattison
George Rusich
Mark Wozny
Ward 1
Sophie Geffros
Linda Narducci
Syed Bakht
Ela Eroglu
Richard Massie
Jason Allen
Sharon Cole
Maureen Wilson
Harrison White
Lyla Miklos
Sharon Anderson
Jordan Geertsma
Carol E. Lazich
Ward 2
Nicole Smith
Cameron Kroetsch
Suresh Venodh Daljeet
Mark Tennant
Jason Farr (incumbent)
James Unsworth
John Vail
Diane Chiarelli
Ward 3
Kristeen Sprague
Keith Beck
Tony Lemma
Laura Farr
Milena Balta
Dan Smith
Nrinder Nann
Alain Bureau
Brendan Kavanaugh
Amanda Salonen
Steven Paul Denault
Stephen Rowe
Ned Kuruc
Ward 4
Sam Merulla (incumbent)
Rod Douglas
Ward 5
Stewart Klazinga
Juanita Maldonado
Chad Collins (incumbent)
Ward 6
Brad Young
Tom Jackson (incumbent)
Timothy Taylor
Ward 7
Dan MacIntyre
Jim McColl
Joseph Kazubek
Karen Grice-Uggenti
Adam Dirani
Steve Clarke
Kristopher Clowater
Geraldine McMullen
Esther Pauls
Steve Benson
Roland Schneider
Ward 8
Christopher Climie
John-Paul Danko
Anthony Simpson
Colleen Wicken
Steve Ruddick
Eve Adams
Ward 9
Doug Conley (incumbent)
Peter Lanza
David Ford
Brad Clark
Lakhwinder Singh Multani
Ward 10
Jeff Beattie
Ian Thompson
Maria Pearson (incumbent)
Louie Milojevic
Ward 11
Brenda Johnson (incumbent)
Waleed Shewayhat
Ward 12
John Scime
Miranda Reis
Mike Bell
Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent)
Kevin Marley
Ward 13
Kevin Gray
John Mykytyshyn
Rich Gelder
Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent)
Pamela Mitchell
Gaspare Bonomo
John Roberts
Ward 14
Vincent Samuel
Robert Iszkula
Bryan Wilson
Terry Whitehead
Roslyn French-Sanges
Ward 15
Susan McKechnie
Judi Partridge (incumbent)
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (ward 1 and 2)
Christine Ann Bingham
Rahimuddin Chowdhury
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 3
Chris Parkinson
Jocelynn Vieira
Livia Jones
Gail Tessier
Marlene A.S. Thomas
Maria Felix Miller
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 4
Ray Mulholland
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 5
Jason McLaughlin
Todd White
Carole Paikin Miller
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 6
Jay Edington
Kathy Archer
Eamon O’Donnell
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 7
Dawn Danko
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 8 and 14
Damin Starr
Rochelle Butler
Erica Villabroza
Becky Buck
Yousaf Malik
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 9 and 10
Wayne Marston
Cam Galindo
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 11 and 12
Blake Hambly
Alex Johnstone
Bruce Carnegie
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 13
Noor Nizam
Sukhi Dhillon
Chris Parr
Paul Tut
Steven James Laur
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board ward 15
Penny Deathe
Janet Creet
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 1, 2 and 15
Mark Valvasori
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 3 and 4
Anthony Perri
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 5
Aldo D’Intino
Ralph Agostino
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 6
Joseph Baiardo
Ellen Agostino
Elenita (Elen) Ranas
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 7
Patrick J. Daly
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 8 and 14
John Valvasori
George Kalacherry
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 9 and 11
Antonio (Tony) Di Mambro
Karmen Crea
Louis Agro
Tyler Iorio
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 10
Mary Nardini
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board ward 12 and 13
Phil Homerski
Neil Chopp
Olya Lydia Chan
Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir – French Catholic
Marcel Levesque
Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – French Public
Pierre Girouard
Denis S. Frawley
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.