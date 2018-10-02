Growth in Stoney Creek, LRT and term limits prompt discussion on the campaign trail

The pace of development in Upper Stoney Creek has emerged as a municipal election issue in Hamilton.

Former councillor and Ward 9 candidate Brad Clark is calling for a pause on future development applications in Upper Stoney Creek until a traffic study is completed.

Clark argues that “there are vastly more vehicles on the road and the roads, right now, are not built for that capacity.” He adds that “we have to catch up.”

Incumbent Doug Conley calls it a “blatant attempt to mislead,” noting that Clark represented Ward 9 for eight years and approved an unprecedented number of developments.

Clark is also restating his opposition to Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) project.

He’s joining mayoral candidate Vito Sgro in suggesting that the city instead pursue using the province’s $1-billion investment for other needed transit and road infrastructure investments.

Clark says his position is based on assurances from the province that “there is no risk of financial penalties to the city of Hamilton” if it withdraws its support. He says “there are far more pressing infrastructure needs across our city.”

In another development from the campaign trail, Ward 10 candidate Ian Thompson says he would push for term limits, if elected, on Oct. 22.

Thompson suggests a maximum two-term limit for each elected city councillor and mayor, saying that “public service was never intended to be a lifelong career.”

He adds that “term limits bring real change and ideas.”

Thompson also says it’s time for online voting in Hamilton, which he calls “a valuable alternative option for those to cast their ballots in the 21st century.”