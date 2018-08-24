Hamilton launches online election mapping tool

In an attempt to help residents find their ward boundaries and candidates for this year’s election, the city of Hamilton launched a new feature on its website Friday.

It allows residents to locate an address on a map and see the candidates for mayor, ward councillor and a separate map for school board trustee candidates for #HamiltonVotes18.

You can check it out by clicking here.

