Hamilton launches online election mapping tool
In an attempt to help residents find their ward boundaries and candidates for this year’s election, the city of Hamilton launched a new feature on its website Friday.
It allows residents to locate an address on a map and see the candidates for mayor, ward councillor and a separate map for school board trustee candidates for #HamiltonVotes18.
You can check it out by clicking here.
