Canada
August 24, 2018 12:00 pm

Hamilton launches online election mapping tool

By Reporter  Global News
New mapping feature for upcoming election added on city of Hamilton website.

New mapping feature for upcoming election added on city of Hamilton website.

City of Hamilton
A A

In an attempt to help residents find their ward boundaries and candidates for this year’s election, the city of Hamilton launched a new feature on its website Friday.

READ MORE: Councillor Matthew Green aims to jump from municipal to federal politics

It allows residents to locate an address on a map and see the candidates for mayor, ward councillor and a separate map for school board trustee candidates for #HamiltonVotes18.

You can check it out by clicking here.
Report an error
boundary
City
Councillor
Election
Fall
HamOnt
Help
Map
Mayor
Municipal
Voters
Ward
Website

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News