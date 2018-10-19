Left off the voters’ list in Hamilton? Don’t lose heart

Hamilton’s manager of elections says the city traditionally gets hundreds of calls during a municipal campaign from residents who are not on the voters’ list.

Tony Fallis says the 2018 campaign has been no different.

Fallis says names can be missing for a number of reasons including changes of address or changes to school support, noting that the voters’ list is prepared by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC).

Fallis says the city is aware of one entire building on Dundurn Street South where residents were left off the voters’ list this year.

Fallis says his office is putting up posters around the building to let people know where and how they can vote on Monday.

For residents who did not get a voter’s card in the mail, Fallis says they can go to the city’s website to find out if they’re on the list and to look up poll locations and other election information.

He adds that those residents can then go to the polling station on Monday with the required identification and fill out an application to vote, a process he says takes just a few minutes.

There will be more than 200 polling stations open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22 as residents vote for their city and school board representatives in 15 wards across the city of Hamilton.