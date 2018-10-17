Endorsements are piling up in Hamilton, 5 days ahead of municipal election

The endorsements of the leading mayoral candidates are flying fast and furious ahead of next Monday’s municipal election in Hamilton.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge is the third incumbent councillor to throw her support behind light rail transit (LRT) opponent Vito Sgro.

Partridge joins mountain councillor Terry Whitehead who is seeking re-election in Ward 14 and retiring councillor Robert Pasuta, who have also released statements in support of Sgro in recent days.

Partridge says Sgro understands Flamborough’s concerns and priorities and she adds that they would work together to get the Waterdown Bypass built.

The current mayor and LRT supporter, Fred Eisenberger, has also picked up some endorsements this week.

Eisenberger’s backers now include Labourers International Union of North America (LIUNA) president Joe Mancinelli, Hamilton Mountain New Democrat MP Scott Duvall, former provincial Liberal cabinet minister Ted McMeekin and local author and former Hamilton politician Vince Agro.

Many thanks to Joe Mancinelli, a #HamOnt native & @LIUNA International Vice President, for his endorsement! Joe shares our vision of a stronger Hamilton for the future with more well paying jobs in a diversified economy & the infrastructure to support it.#HamiltonVotes18 #onlab pic.twitter.com/ON1QfE33NX — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) October 16, 2018

Delighted to have @TedMcMeekin's endorsement, former Mayor of #Flamborough, longstanding MPP & Minister of Municipal Affairs & Housing among other posts. A #HamOnt fixture, Ted has contributed greatly, serving our community over several decades. Thank you, Ted!#HamiltonVotes18 pic.twitter.com/iMyhpCjYk4 — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) October 15, 2018