Councillor Terry Whitehead throws support behind Hamilton mayoral challenger Vito Sgro

There’s been a major development involving light rail transit on Hamilton’s municipal election campaign trail.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead says he no longer supports Hamilton’s proposed LRT route, and is supporting LRT opponent Vito Sgro in his campaign for mayor.

The move is a dramatic shift for Whitehead, who last year lead the fight to ensure the eastern end of the proposed LRT line would extend to Eastgate Square from the Queenston Traffic Circle.

Whitehead describes provincial assurances that $1 billion in funding can be used for both transit and infrastructure in Hamilton as “a game-changing opportunity for our entire city.”

Whitehead says that he is endorsing Sgro because he “will take the concerns of Mountain voters seriously and address the Mountain’s congestion, infrastructure and transit shortfalls, which will benefit everyone.”

Whitehead, who because of boundary changes is seeking re-election in Ward 14, says he no longer supports incumbent Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s “direction for the city.”