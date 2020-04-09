Province reveals task force recommendations for Hamilton’s $1B transportation handout

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has released recommendations made in March by the Hamilton Transportation Task Force on how $1 billion of the province’s money can be spent on transit projects in the city.

The task force — formed in early January, just a month after the province’s cancellation of the city’s 17-stop LRT — was originally given a February deadline but asked for an extension to March 16 to come up with a preliminary list of new projects.

In a release from the Ministry of Transportation on Thursday, the province said they were presented with an “intra-city higher-order transit project” which likely encompasses either a Light Rail Transit (LRT) east and west or Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that would run east and west in addition to routes north and south through the city.

The province said the LRT option could include part of the original plan for the now-defunct LRT if “additional capital funding is identified.”

Story continues below advertisement

A truncated version of the LRT is presented in the release as a first phase, provided the benefits meet or exceed the benefits of the original project, according to the task force.

The group also recommends that the province and Metrolinx consider both projects equally and undertake further analysis to determine which is the best fit for Hamilton’s transportation needs.

2:09 Hamilton LRT project derailed as province claws back funding Hamilton LRT project derailed as province claws back funding

If the latter finds the two projects not feasible, the task force is recommending transit in the form of 15-minute two-way all-day GO rail service to Hamilton GO Centre station, as an alternative.

The recommendations come from a panel of five people with varying backgrounds appointed by Queens park in early 2020.

The move came after Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation cancelled the province’s $1-billion commitment to Hamilton’s LRT, saying capital and operating cost estimates for the 14-kilometre rapid transit line from McMaster University to Eastgate Square soared as high as $5.5 billion.

The task force included former federal transport minister Tony Valeri and Hamilton city manager Janette Smith.

Hamilton’s Transit Task Force is (From left to right) Tony Valeri, Anthony Primerano, Saiedeh Razavi, Richard Brennan and Janette Smith.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who says he’s never been a fan of the task force idea, said in a statement that he believes the group identified the LRT project as it’s best recommendation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The task force is clearly recommending LRT as the best option. LRT is shovel-ready and ready to go, ensuring economic benefits can be realized faster. BRT is a fallback which would require further study,” said Eisenberger.

READ MORE: Tenant group makes push to bring affordable housing to vacant Hamilton LRT properties

Eisenberger told Global News he’s reached out to the federal government in recent months, particularly Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna, who he says told him Ottawa was open to potential overtures from the province to help finance a major Hamilton transit project.

However, Eisenberger says the Ministry of Transportation’s response to such a move was considered “premature” in light of the transportation task force still examining potential projects.

“The Hamilton task force has considered all options on the table. Any nomination for project funding to the federal government would be premature without the receipt of the task force’s recommendations,” Salituro told Global News in March.

2:59 Caroline Mulroney speaks about Hamilton LRT cancellation Caroline Mulroney speaks about Hamilton LRT cancellation

Eisenberger made the suggestion upon hearing about the province’s $28.5-billion request for Ottawa to fund new Toronto subway projects.

However, the mayor believes that a political sea of orange in the city and a lack of Conservative MPPs in office following the 2018 provincial election are the reasons the province has been putting Hamilton aside.