June 7, 2018 10:20 pm
Updated: June 7, 2018 10:28 pm

Voters keep Hamilton area predominantly NDP orange

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Global News projects NDP Leader Andrea Horwath as the winner in her home riding of Hamilton Centre.

Ontario voters may have elected a Progressive Conservative majority government, but Hamilton remains primarily painted in NDP orange.

As expected, New Democrat leader Andrea Horwath handily won in her Hamilton-Centre riding, which she has held since 2004.

New Democrats Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain) and Paul Miller (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek) have been re-elected to Queen’s Park.

The NDP’s Sandy Shaw has been elected to the new riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, unseating the incumbent and longtime Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.

Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly won the new riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

The victory will create a vacancy on Hamilton city council just over two years after Skelly won the Ward 7 byelection.

Burlington voters elected Tory Jane McKenna, who beat incumbent Eleanor McMahon of the Liberals.

Oakville North-Burlington elected the PC’s Effie Triantafilopoulos while Progressive Conservative Toby Barrett has been re-elected in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Tory Sam Oosterhoff was re-elected in Niagara-West.

Approximately 9.8 million people were registered to vote Thursday, and more than 768,000 voted in advance polls.

