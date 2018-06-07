Voters keep Hamilton area predominantly NDP orange

Ontario voters may have elected a Progressive Conservative majority government, but Hamilton remains primarily painted in NDP orange.

As expected, New Democrat leader Andrea Horwath handily won in her Hamilton-Centre riding, which she has held since 2004.

READ MORE: Ontario election results 2018: Live, real-time riding vote map

New Democrats Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain) and Paul Miller (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek) have been re-elected to Queen’s Park.

The NDP’s Sandy Shaw has been elected to the new riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, unseating the incumbent and longtime Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.

Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly won the new riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

The victory will create a vacancy on Hamilton city council just over two years after Skelly won the Ward 7 byelection.

Burlington voters elected Tory Jane McKenna, who beat incumbent Eleanor McMahon of the Liberals.

Oakville North-Burlington elected the PC’s Effie Triantafilopoulos while Progressive Conservative Toby Barrett has been re-elected in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Tory Sam Oosterhoff was re-elected in Niagara-West.

Approximately 9.8 million people were registered to vote Thursday, and more than 768,000 voted in advance polls.