Voters keep Hamilton area predominantly NDP orange

Ontario voters may have elected a Progressive Conservative majority government, but Hamilton remains primarily painted in NDP orange.
As expected, New Democrat leader Andrea Horwath handily won in her Hamilton-Centre riding, which she has held since 2004.
New Democrats Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain) and Paul Miller (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek) have been re-elected to Queen’s Park.
The NDP’s Sandy Shaw has been elected to the new riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, unseating the incumbent and longtime Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.
Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly won the new riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.
The victory will create a vacancy on Hamilton city council just over two years after Skelly won the Ward 7 byelection.
Burlington voters elected Tory Jane McKenna, who beat incumbent Eleanor McMahon of the Liberals.
Oakville North-Burlington elected the PC’s Effie Triantafilopoulos while Progressive Conservative Toby Barrett has been re-elected in Haldimand-Norfolk.
Tory Sam Oosterhoff was re-elected in Niagara-West.
Approximately 9.8 million people were registered to vote Thursday, and more than 768,000 voted in advance polls.
