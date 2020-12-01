Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give Alberta update on COVID-19 Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give a daily update on COVID-19 in the province Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give updates every day until Friday this week as the province sees a surge of record-breaking case numbers.

Monday saw the Alberta record its highest-ever daily number of cases with 1,733 identified. As of Monday, a total of 541 Albertans lost their lives to the disease.

Also Monday, health officials said there was significant strain on hospitals and health-care workers as hospitalizations sat at 453 province-wide. Of those in hospital Monday, 96 were being treated in intensive care.

Dr. Hinshaw also reminded Albertans on social media Tuesday to stay home if they have any symptoms.

Alberta remains under additional restrictions that were announced last week. Some of those restriction include no in-person socializing in the home with those who do not live there, high school students have been shifted back to at-home learning as of Monday, and Albertans can only eat with their household at restaurants, which are limited to 25 per cent capacity.

