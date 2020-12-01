Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give Alberta update on COVID-19 Tuesday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 1:27 pm
Click to play video '1,733 new COVID-19 cases Monday as Alberta identifies ‘unconventional ICU spaces’' 1,733 new COVID-19 cases Monday as Alberta identifies ‘unconventional ICU spaces’
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 30) Alberta reported 1,733 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday -- a new daily record. Eight additional deaths from the disease were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 541. Fletcher Kent has from from Dr. Deena Hinshaw's daily update.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give a daily update on COVID-19 in the province Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give updates every day until Friday this week as the province sees a surge of record-breaking case numbers.

Her update will be streamed live in this post when it begins.

Monday saw the Alberta record its highest-ever daily number of cases with 1,733 identified. As of Monday, a total of 541 Albertans lost their lives to the disease.

Read more: Alberta identifying ‘unconventional ICU spaces’ as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

Also Monday, health officials said there was significant strain on hospitals and health-care workers as hospitalizations sat at 453 province-wide. Of those in hospital Monday, 96 were being treated in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Hinshaw also reminded Albertans on social media Tuesday to stay home if they have any symptoms.

Alberta remains under additional restrictions that were announced last week. Some of those restriction include no in-person socializing in the home with those who do not live there, high school students have been shifted back to at-home learning as of Monday, and Albertans can only eat with their household at restaurants, which are limited to 25 per cent capacity.

