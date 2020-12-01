Leaked Alberta modelling data projects upwards of 775 COVID-19 hospitalizations by mid-December

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta NDP says leaked modelling data shows that nearly 800 Albertans are projected to be hospitalized with COVID-19 by mid-December.

The Official Opposition said Tuesday it has obtained internal modelling data from Alberta Health Services that shows the increased strain on hospitals, and particularly intensive care units.

The AHS Early Warning System data, which the NDP says it received from healthcare workers, projects upwards of 775 Albertans could be hospitalized with COVID-19 by Dec. 14, with 161 of those people in intensive care.

As of Monday’s update, there were 453 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 96 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

AHS Early Warning System data, obtained by the Alberta NDP, showing modelling for ICU beds in Alberta. Released Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Courtesy, Alberta NDP

“The premier went into hiding when he should have been taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the massive strain on Alberta hospitals,” Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now, we have frontline physicians warning they will soon face the horrific scenario of triaging patients and deciding who to save. We have hospitals in Calgary with oxygen shortages and we have photos surfacing online of two ICU beds being crammed into a space suitable for one.”

An internal memo sent out by AHS last Friday urged staff in Calgary hospitals to reduce use of bulk oxygen where possible due to expected constraints caused by the pandemic.

Dr. David Zygun, Edmonton zone medical director for Alberta Health Services, said the memo was part of an “anticipatory” plan to make sure there are ample resources.

“We do have an adequate oxygen supply,” he said.

The NDP has been calling on the UCP government for weeks to release updated COVID-19 modelling data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News has reached out to Health Minister Tyler Shandro for comment and will update the story when he responds.

Modelling information previously released by the province showed various scenarios of infection, estimated how many Albertans would require hospitalization or critical care and predicted how many deaths the province could see.

Story continues below advertisement

However, little information about projections for the province has been provided since the second modelling was shared on April 28.

Premier Jason Kenney said in early October that Alberta does not have new COVID-19 modelling.

“The department of health, Alberta Health Services, the chief medical officer health and her team are obviously completely focused, every hour of every day, on the challenge of the pandemic, on the trend lines and on our goal of preventing and overwhelming the health-care system,” Kenney said Oct. 9.

At the time, he also pointed out the projections released in the spring, thankfully, ended up being way off from the rates Alberta actually recorded.

“We have never achieved a fraction of the number of active cases, of hospitalizations, ICU admissions or COVID-related fatalities that were projected in that modelling,” Kenney said.

“At this point, we don’t believe that creating hypothetical numbers is going to improve our COVID response.”

Kenney was pressed on the matter during question period Monday, when NDP health critic David Shepherd asked him what the projected number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU would be in two weeks’ time.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier said the province “will be releasing detailed numbers with respect to healthcare capacity in the days ahead.”

“I can assure the honourable member that, thanks to the diligent efforts of Alberta Health Services and front-line workers, that we are continuing consults to open up additional spaces. I will remind the member that in the spring, we were able to set aside 650 ICU beds with ventilator support, and we are on track to have that kind of capacity, but we certainly hope that Albertans will respond to the most recent restrictions to bend down the curve so that that should not be necessary,” Kenney said Monday.

AHS said Monday that there are currently 173 general adult ICU beds in the province and it has plans to expand that up to a total of 425 ICU beds.

In a thread on Twitter Tuesday morning, AHS went on to say that it is constantly monitoring the current and future demand on the healthcare system, including the growth in COVID-19 cases. It added that the Early Warning System is one tool used to predict hospitalization and ICU numbers.

“It is point in time, and is updated constantly. Yesterday, it forecast a low (76), medium (113) and high (161) number of ICU spaces needed to meet demand. AHS is already increasing capacity to meet this forecast and the potential for higher demand due to COVID-19,” AHS said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the coming weeks, about 2,250 acute care beds will also be allocated for patients with COVID-19 across Alberta, AHS said. In the past two weeks, an additional 20 critical care beds have opened in Edmonton and 10 additional critical care spaces opened in Calgary this past weekend, according to AHS.

“Our ICU occupancy is very high and we thank our incredible front-line teams for the care they are providing in challenging circumstances,” AHS said. “We need everyone’s help to reduce demand on our healthcare system.”

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said Monday she suspects case counts and hospitalizations will continue to increase over the next several days, “as we wait for the impact of the restrictions that were announced last week.”

However, Dr. Deena Hinshaw stressed that “at this time, there is adequate capacity to care for all those with COVID.”

Albertans are urged to follow the public health guidelines and restrictions currently in place to curb to spread of COVID-19.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Health Services for further comment on the story.

More to come…

Advertisement