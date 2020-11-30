Menu

Health

Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 12:36 pm
File: A person wears a mask in Kingston, Ontario on Monday, November 23, 2020.
File: A person wears a mask in Kingston, Ontario on Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an in-person update on the province’s COVID-19 situation on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Monday marked the start of new school-related restrictions in Alberta, with students in grades 7 to 12 shifting to at-home learning until winter break starts on Dec. 18. Students in kindergarten to grade 6 will remain in the classroom until winter break.

After winter break ends on Jan. 3, all students in all grades will learn at home for one full week before returning to in-person schooling on Jan. 11.

Monday’s update comes after a record-breaking weekend, which saw 1,608 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and a daily record of 1,731 cases Saturday. Fourteen deaths from the disease were reported over the weekend, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 533.

As of Sunday afternoon’s update, there were 15,692 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, the majority of which were in the Edmonton zone at 7,230.

Click to play video 'Protests defy public health measures as COVID-19 cases surge' Protests defy public health measures as COVID-19 cases surge
Protests defy public health measures as COVID-19 cases surge

There were 435 people in hospital with COVID-19, 95 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Hinshaw is slated to provide an in-person update on the COVID-19 situation every day this week.

