New Brunswick reports 6 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

New Brunswick reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 120.

Two cases are located in the Moncton region, two in the Saint John region and one in the Bathurst region. These cases are under investigation, the province said.

One travel-related case involves an individual in their 60s and is located in the Fredericton area.

The province said in a Monday release that an outbreak at a Dieppe adult care facility is officially over.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Oasis Residence, which has 66 residents and 38 employees, was declared on Nov. 19.

After one person tested positive for the virus, all staff and residents were tested. In total, only the one case was confirmed.

“All staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak,” said the release.

Additionally, New Brunswick reported a school-related COVID-19 case detected Sunday.

The community of Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton has been notified, and Public Health is conducting contact tracing.

“No significant impact on learning is anticipated and, unless advised by Public Health, students should return to school. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school.”

As of Monday, 71 active cases are located in the Saint John region, 28 in the Moncton region and 17 in the Fredericton region in total.

These three regions remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery.

Four additional active cases are located in the Bathurst region, which remains in the yellow phase.

To date, New Brunswick has seen 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 374 of those have recovered from the virus.

So far, 125,188 tests have been conducted in total.

