Positive case of COVID-19 reported at a high school in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials say a coronavirus case was detected at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton on Sunday.

According to the province, learning at the school has not been significantly disrupted as student-to-student transmission has not yet been determined.

The superintendent at Anglophone East School District notified parents and guardians about a positive COVID-19 case at Harrison Trimble High in a Monday morning letter.

Gregg Ingersoll said in the letter the school district is working with public health officials to identify any students and staff who may have been in contact with the case.

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days,” said Ingersoll.

Story continues below advertisement

“Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate.”

1:04 New Brunswick anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines New Brunswick anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines

The letter reads that if parents or guardians don’t get contacted by public health officials, then that means their child can continue to go to school.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about any anxieties and remind them to treat one another with kindness and respect, in person and on social media,” said Ingersoll.

According to the province, if a parent or guardian has not been contacted by Public Health, that means there was no close contact with the positive case.