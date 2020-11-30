Montreal police search for suspect in death of dépanneur owner

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the death of a dépanneur owner earlier this month.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco. Police say he has brown eyes, brown wavy hair, stands five feet six inches and weighs 163 pounds.
Ortiz-Vivanco is considered to be violent and could be armed, according to investigators.
The arrest warrant comes after a man was killed in his convenience store during the afternoon of Nov. 6 in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Police say Ortiz-Vivanco and another individual entered the dépanneur at the corner of de Lille Street and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard as part of a robbery. Police say the owner was assaulted during the incident and later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or visit police station 27 in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. It’s also possible to contact police anonymously by calling 514 393-1133.
