Three injured in series of shootings in Montreal North on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in serious condition following a series of shootings in Montreal North on Sunday.

Police first responded to reports of gunfire at 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pascal and Lapierre Street in Montreal North.

A short time later, a man in his early 20s arrived at hospital where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. His condition has been listed as serious but stable.

Then, around 9:30 p.m., a man in his early 50s was shot in the upper body in his driveway on 63rd Avenue near Perras Boulevard in Rivière-des-Prairies.

He was transported to hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

Story continues below advertisement

Ten minutes later, a man on foot opened fire on a vehicle in a residential parking lot in the same neighbourhood before fleeing the scene.

The driver of the vehicle also fled the scene and has not been identified by police.

Finally, around 10:20 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot while on his balcony on Armand-Bombardier Boulevard. He was treated at the scene and transported to hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Police have not linked any of the shootings.

“We are looking at all possibilities. At this point, we are looking at different events that happened in a short period of time, but difficult to say at this time if they are related,” said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The investigation continues.

— with files from CP