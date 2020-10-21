Menu

Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 4:55 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in Montreal North on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in Montreal North on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are investigating after a daylight shooting in Montreal North Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:10 p.m. at the corner of D’Amos Street and Alfred Avenue.

Read more: Quebec announces $65M to fight organized crime, firearms trafficking

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said officers located a 20-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Lévesque said the victim was conscious during his transport to hospital, but his health status was not known.

Click to play video 'Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence' Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence
Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

Police arrested a 23-year-old man nearby.

Lévesque said he is being detained for questioning.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 12 in connection with alleged drug, gun trafficking

A security perimeter has been set up and the intersection of D’Amos and Alfred to allow for the Investigation.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Read more: Police go door-to-door, set up command post in Montreal North after recent shootings

