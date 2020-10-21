Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a daylight shooting in Montreal North Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:10 p.m. at the corner of D’Amos Street and Alfred Avenue.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said officers located a 20-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Lévesque said the victim was conscious during his transport to hospital, but his health status was not known.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man nearby.

Lévesque said he is being detained for questioning.

A security perimeter has been set up and the intersection of D’Amos and Alfred to allow for the Investigation.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.