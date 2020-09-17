Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police go door-to-door, set up command post in Montreal North after recent shootings

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 7:19 pm
Police are going door-to-door in Montreal North after three attempted murders this summer. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Police are going door-to-door in Montreal North after three attempted murders this summer. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Montreal police launched a vast door-to-door operation in Montreal North on Thursday in search of witnesses or information that could help solve a spate of recent violent crimes in the area.

Specifically, officers are hoping for leads in connection with three attempted murders in July and August.

The first incident took place July 20, near Racette and de la Gare streets at around 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Woman shot in broad daylight in Montreal North

Police said a woman who was standing on her balcony was shot and suffered serious injuries. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The second and third incidents both happened near the intersection of Pascal and Lapierre streets.

One shooting took place on July 24 at around 4:30 p.m.

Police are describing the incident as an attempted murder after residents reported hearing several shots and officers located a bullet casing in the area.

Read more: Montreal police to check in on residents, business owners after weekend of gun violence

The third incident took place Sept. 1 around 11:30 p.m. when people who were outside were injured by gunfire.

In all three cases, the suspects fled the scene.

The deployment of officers is part of an initiative announced earlier this week aimed at making Montreal neighbourhoods safer, following a recent surge in gun violence and violent crimes.

Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence
Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

A command post was also set up Thursday afternoon at the corner of Pascal and Rolland streets, with officers on site until 9 p.m.

Anyone with information can visit the command post or communicate directly with the lead investigator in the file — Ariane Laforest at 514-280-0252.

On behalf of an anonymous donor, Sun Youth — a local non-profit community organization — is putting up a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals linked to the cases.

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal NorthMontreal gun violenceMontreal attempted murderMontreal violent crimeMontreal North gun violenceMontreal North shootings
