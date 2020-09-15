Menu

Crime

Montreal police to check in on residents, business owners after weekend of gun violence

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 11:45 am
Montreal police say they want to reassure the public amid a recent uptick in gun violence.
Montreal police say they want to reassure the public amid a recent uptick in gun violence. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police officers will carry out door-to-door visits to check in on business owners and residents following a weekend of gun violence in the city.

The sweeping operation to secure neighbourhoods across the city launched Tuesday is meant to complement measures already announced by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, which include boosting patrols in affected areas.

The police department says it wants to reassure the public amid the recent uptick in violent crimes, including a shootout in the Old Port in which five people were injured, including the suspect and a police officer.

On Sunday, shots were fired into an apartment building in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough in Montreal’s east end.

Read more: City of Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

As part of the plan, police officers will be talking to merchants and residents during door-to-door checks to see what kind of safety or security issues are facing them.

“For several weeks, the SPVM has been working on the implementation of special operations which will intensify over the coming days,” the police force said in a statement.

Plante said on Monday that the spate of violence means Montreal will also be increasing patrols in bars in the Old Port area, especially after closing time.

Police are asking anyone with any information or concerns to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence
Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

